"Aaron. You lied" - HOFer Terry Bradshaw blasts Aaron Rodgers for lying about vaccination status

Aaron Rodgers' decision not to take the vaccine continues to send shockwaves throughout the NFL. On Sunday, when the Green Bay Packers faced the Kansas City Chiefs without their starter quarterback under center, another wave of criticism went in Rodgers' direction.

NFL on Fox analyst Terry Bradshaw was one of Rodgers' biggest critics, just like all four Hall of Famers present on the broadcast. There was no stone unturned during Bradshaw's critique:

“I’ll give Aaron Rodgers some advice,” Bradshaw said. “It would have been nice if he had just come to the Naval Academy and learned how to be honest. Learned not to lie. Because that’s what you did, Aaron. You lied to everyone. I understand ‘immunized.’ What you were doing was taking stuff that would keep you from getting COVID-19. You got COVID-19. Ivermectin is a cattle dewormer. Sorry, folks, that’s what it is. We are a divided nation politically. We are a divided nation on the COVID-19, whether or not to take the vaccine. And unfortunately, we’ve got players that pretty much think only about themselves. And I’m extremely disappointed in the actions of Aaron Rodgers.”

"It's deceptive and it's wrong" - Michael Strahan on Aaron Rodgers' lie

Bradshaw holds an important voice in a nationally-televised program, and to see him call Rodgers out for lying is a good thing.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback also had Michael Strahan, Jimmy Johnson and Howie Long with him, and they're all very important people in the history of the league. Their voices should hold some weight to Rodgers.

Michael Strahan is another Hall of Famer who went at the quarterback during the NFL on Fox Sunday's broadcast:

"There are times to quote Martin Luther King, and this is not one of them as well. When you answer a question, you go 'yeah, I'm immunized'. It's the workaround [...] In the grand scheme of things, it’s deceptive and it’s wrong, and the presentation that he did didn't help.”

The difference between Aaron Rodgers and other quarterbacks like Carson Wentz, Lamar Jackson and Kirk Cousins is that the latter three owned their decisions. They didn't lie about their health status and, as far as the public records know, they didn't violate protocols for unvaccinated players either. Rodgers, on the other hand, has clearly embarrassed himself with his lie.

