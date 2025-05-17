“Too fragile”: NFL fans roast Dak Prescott for ruining Cowboys–Eagles rivalry while mocking Week 1 season opener

On May 15, NFL analyst Ari Meirov revealed some interesting information on X regarding why the National Football League decided on opening the season with the iconic Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles rivalry.

"The NFL’s reasoning for choosing #Cowboys-#Eagles as the season opener is that the league feels it hasn’t fully capitalized on the rivalry in recent years — due to factors like QB injuries or one team not being competitive by the time the game was played. By putting it in Week 1, they hope to maximize the impact of one of football’s best rivalries." Meirov stated.

In response, some National Football League fans highlighted how this was due to Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott's recent injury history.

"Basically dak is too fragile to make it past week 1." one fan said.

"Honestly that makes a lot of sense. Many rivalry or big team matchups in the late season get ruined by early season-mid season injuries." one fan wrote.

"I’m fine with that reasoning honestly." one fan added.

Meanwhile, others made clear their belief that the opening matchup of the season should not have featured the Cowboys.

"The problem is that the Eagles are good and the Cowboys are irrelevant." one fan wrote.

"Way better games they could of picked for the kickoff the season." one fan added.

"Are the Cowboys even America’s team at this point?😔." one fan said.

When is the opening game of the NFL season?

The new National Football League season will open with two of the most iconic and historic teams playing against each other. The game will take place from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on September 4, 2025 at 8:20 PM ET.

Despite the online criticism of his availablity to stay healthy, Prescott has been dominant while playing against the Eagles throughout his career. He is 9-4 against the Eagles all time, according to Stat Muse. During that span, Prescott is averaging 261.7 passing yards per game, has 24 passing touchdowns, and only eight interceptions for the Cowboys.

