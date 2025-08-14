  • home icon
  • Top 10 funniest Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce memes as 'New Heights' episode goes viral

Top 10 funniest Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce memes as 'New Heights' episode goes viral

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Aug 14, 2025 15:25 GMT
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty
Top 10 funniest Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce memes as 'New Heights' episode goes viral

Taylor Swift joined her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, on his and Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast. The trio showcased impressive synergy during Wednesday's episode.

It was livestreamed on YouTube, and crossed a million viewers at various points. It was a huge crowd, and the episode went viral on social media.

Here are 10 of the funniest memes from the Swift-Kelce episode.

1. "YouTube servers rn," Fanatics Sportsbook tweeted.

2. "I don't believe you," another fan tweeted.
3. "We glitched everything," a fan wrote.
4. "A glitch you said? Sorry not sorry," a fan said.
5. "Please hurry," another fan wrote.
6. "AAAAAGGGHH," one fan tweeted.
7. "i think theres been a glitch," a fan posted.
8. "Did y’all fall asleep?!?!" one fan said.
9. "YAYAYAYAYAYYA," another fan posted.
10. "Wooops!" another fan wrote.
Taylor Swift is a full-fledged fan of Travis Kelce and the Chiefs

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce became an item in 2023. Swift started attending his regular season games and was spotted at Super Bowls supporting her perennial Pro Bowler boyfriend. However, few would have guessed that the pop superstar would become a full-fledged Kansas City Chiefs fan.

Swift gave insights about her fandom on the "New Heights" podcast on Wedneday.

"Oh my God, I fell in love with it," Swift said. "I became obsessed with it. I became a person who was running through the halls of my house screaming, 'We drafted Xavier Worthy!' My friends were like, 'Who body-snatched you? What do you mean we drafted Xavier Worthy?' I was screeching. I could not believe it."
Swift also talked about defensive schemes, recoveries and her growing love for the game. She showed that she's much more than a casual, and she's rooting for the Chiefs to get back to the mountaintop.

Getting there would require Kelce and his teammates to lock in ahead of the 2025 season. The league is stacked, and the Philadelphia Eagles proved that the Andy Reid-coached team could be beaten. The Eagles' game plan in the 2025 Super Bowl will likely be utilized in future games against Patrick Mahomes and Co.

Kelce is one of the best tight ends ever, and he'll love nothing more than ending his career with his fourth Super Bowl ring. The journey starts in September with a Week 1 game against Jim Harbaugh's LA Chargers.

About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

