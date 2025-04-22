Top draft prospect Jalen Milroe details crucial advice he received from $255,000,000 QB

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe got some advice from an NFL quarterback ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Milroe is expected to be a Day 2 pick, but he does have a chance to be a starting quarterback in the NFL. Ahead of the draft, Philadelphia Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts gave Milroe some advice.

Milroe says Hurts has shown him what it takes to be in the NFL and how to be a starting quarterback, for which he's grateful.

"First off, everybody's stories is different. What is for you is for you, and no one can take that away," Milroe said on Up & Adams. "We embark on our journeys differently, but it's the process that allowing someone from being good to great. It's the phases people misses, we loosely say someone is great and the GOAT status, we loosely say that, but we don't understand what was involved in that process. So, for our player to be great, they have to maximize their mental toughness...

"If you look at him, he's all even keel, nothing breaks him, it's always the same Jalen Hurts and I appreciate him and the relationship and him being supportive."

Hurts helped the Eagles win the Super Bowl last season. The quarterback is in the midst of a five-year, $255,000,000 deal with the Eagles to be their starting quarterback.

Although Hurts and Milroe will likely be on different teams next season, the two have formed a bond, and the Super Bowl-winning QB will be rooting for Milroe's success.

NFL scouts heap praise on Jalen Milroe

Jalen Milroe is likely to be a second-round pick, however, some scouts have high praise for him.

Milroe is known as a dual-threat quarterback as he can extend plays with his legs, but also is a good passer. Heading into the draft, multiple NFL scouts and coaches told NFL insider Tom Pelissero that Milroe is the greatest runner they've ever seen.

"Several -- not one -- several coaches and scouts told me as I was making calls about all these quarterbacks is Jalen Milroe is the greatest runner of the football they've ever evaluated at the quarterback position," Pelissero said Monday on Good Morning Football, via NFL.com. "Not Lamar Jackson -- Jalen Milroe is the best runner that they've ever seen."

It's high praise for Milroe, who did struggle at times with Alabama last season as the Crimson Tide failed to make the playoffs. However, Milroe and Alabama did make the college football playoff two seasons ago.

The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

