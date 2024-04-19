For Caleb Williams, the NFL G.O.A.T debate is not something new. The USC quarterback grew up watching the likes of Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and a host of other Hall of Fame quarterbacks, and yet, he won't consider them as part of the conversation. Turns out, Williams is a keen admirer of four-time MVP and Super Bowl XLV winner Aaron Rodgers.

Brady might be second on Williams’ list, but the Chicago Bears-bound quarterback set his sights on playing for just one NFL franchise all his career and more importantly, chasing Brady’s record eight Super Bowl rings.

During the latest interview on Pivot Podcast, Williams opened up about his desire to become an all-time great in the sport and win championships for the city of Chicago.

"I want to play at one place for 20 years and chase one guy, number 12 (Brady). I want a place that loves ball. That's all I've heard about Chicago so far," Williams said.

Caleb Williams eyes greatness, wants to lead like Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers in NFL

It’s no secret that Williams models his game after Rodgers. Besides the New York Jets quarterback, Williams also spoke about being a leader on the field and how he often observed basketball and football legends like Kobe Bryant, and Brady, respectively for growth.

"It's like the Kobe-MJ kind of thing, where you watch and mimic things... trying things like that at a young age trying things that Patrick Mahomes does, trying things that Tom Brady does, watch the Tom Brady and you can see in his eyes like okay, this is a switch that happened," Williams said.

"So I try sitting back watching learning, taking in, you know what I can take in and adapt to my game and my best way possible and make it my own," he added.

Williams acknowledged that it was his time to deliver and fight with the players he once admired. After taking the best bits from his favorite quarterbacks, it's time to implement his skillset on the grandest stage of all.

"I want to win Super Bowls," Williams said. "I want to be up there with those guys competing versus them. Like I said, sitting back, watching, learning, taking in what I can take in and adapt (it) to my game in my best way possible and make it my own."

"Some of it may look like some of what Pat does, some of what Aaron Rodgers does, because, I mean, they're the best, and to be the best you want to learn from the best. To get to where they are, winning Super Bowls, being MVPs, or throwing these crazy passes and things like that, is where I want to be," he continued.

Williams had an incredible pro day in front of Bears management, including head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles. All eyes will be on the 22-year-old quarterback in a week and how his NFL career pans out.

