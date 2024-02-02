Top WR prospect Jamari Thrash reacts to opportunity of playing alongside Patrick Mahomes, CeeDee Lamb (Exclusive) 

Patrick Mahomes and CeeDee Lamb both find themselves in great situations as the 2023-24 season winds down. Mahomes or Lamb might enter the 2024 season one more star teammate richer.

In comments made in person exclusively to Sportskeeda at a luncheon at the 2024 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, top wide receiver prospect Jamari Thrash spoke about the idea of potentially joining the Kansas City Chiefs or the Dallas Cowboys in just under three months. Here's how he put it, starting with the Chiefs and then he transitioned to talking about the Cowboys:

"That'd be a good situation being with Pat Mahomes. Ain't nothing wrong with having Pat Mahomes as a quarterback. Nothing wrong with being in a room with Ceedee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Brandin Cooks."

Examining Jamari Thrash's potential fit with Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott

Aside from having a name ripped straight out of WWE, Jamari Thrash's college career screams potential if he can land with a contender like the Cowboys and Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs. However, one fit seems much more likely, although neither team can be ruled out.

If the Chiefs were to draft Thrash, it would be as a result of cooling on their wide receiving room, despite the unit's surge in the playoffs, particularly with Marquez Valdes-Scantling. If Thrash is going to move to the Chiefs, it likely is going to take a first-round pick.

If Patrick Mahomes' team takes Thrash, they also could be signaling an acceptance that Travis Kelce won't be around forever as the star tight end enters his mid-30s. Such a move would put Thrash into the wide receiver equivalent of a win-now scenario.

As for the Cowboys, the fit is much more dicey than it would seem with Patrick Mahomes. With CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, and Michael Gallup playing a role in Dak Prescott's feat of leading the NFL in touchdown passes, the argument for going big at wide receiver would be a head-scratcher for many.

However, drafting Thrash could be a move made by Jerry Jones to pressure CeeDee Lamb to take less money in an offseason that many expect Dak Prescott to get paid. Lamb is nearing the end of a rookie contract that expires at the end of 2024.

Jones may think Thrash's arrival could pressure Lamb into taking less, which would allow him to spend more in free agency in an effort to extend the Cowboys' championship window.

Of course, the move would be risky, as Lamb might ask for a trade, but wide receivers are not like quarterbacks. There's essentially room for one first-round pick in his prime at quarterback on a team, but a team could have two first-round selections at wide receiver.

Brandin Cooks will be heading into an age 31 season, so time continues to tick on whatever gas remains in his tank. Put simply, adding Thrash could fortify an already explosive unit and make it much more deadly.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit Sportskeeda.