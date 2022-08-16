"No kid should have to see that" -Tragic details emerge about what happened to 9-year-old kid of coach who was shot dead by Aqib Talib’s brother

On Saturday, Aqib Talib's brother Yaqub reportedly shot youth football coach, Michael Hickmon. Hickmon would die as a result of a brawl that ensued at a Dallas youth football game.

There was a fight at the game after a disagreement between the coaching staff and the officiating crew. The fight led to Yaqub Talib shooting coach Michael Hickmon.

Hickmon was the coach for the South East Dallas Wolverines and was 43 years old at the time of his death.

The altercation happened during a scrimmage between 9-year-olds that were on the field during the shooting, including the son of Coach Hickmon.



Tevar Watson was close friends with Hickmon for roughly a decade. He was on another nearby field when the incident happened. According to Watson, about 80 kids were present in the area at the time of the shooting.

He explained his reaction to the shooting and holding his child afterwards:

“I held my son after that for 20 minutes of him just crying, because no kid should have to see that."

Freeman said the argument started when Hickmon went to pick up a football and someone kicked it away. That led to a fight and then the shooting.

Hickmon, 43, had been the offensive coordinator on the team for two years. He made a name for himself playing at A. Maceo Smith High School and then the University of North Texas. His son was one of the 9-year-olds on the field at the time of the shooting.

Watson explained the moment where he had to comfort not only his son, but Michael's as well during the tragic incident:

“I held his son, Little Mike Jr, and I held him like my son, and it was very, very, very hard to hold him and console him because again – just letting him know that we’ll be there for him."

Aqib Talib was feet away from his brother when he shot Hickmon

According to multiple reports about the incident, Aqib Talib was feet away from his brother when he shot Hickmon. However, the former NFL star wasn't involved in the incident. Both brothers were coaches for the North Dallas United Bobcats. They played against Hickmon's team, the South East Dallas Wolverines.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Per @TMZ , video shows that Aqib Talib was "just feet" away from gunman (allegedly his brother, Yaqub Talib) who fired fatal shots at a youth football game over the weekend. wp.me/pbBqYq-ckWb Per @TMZ, video shows that Aqib Talib was "just feet" away from gunman (allegedly his brother, Yaqub Talib) who fired fatal shots at a youth football game over the weekend. wp.me/pbBqYq-ckWb

According to Talib's lawyers, Aqib was very distraught and devastated over the terrible loss of life. The great football state of Texas will now be without another head coach, one who made a positive impact on many kids' lives.

