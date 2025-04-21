Travis Hunter fires "overrated" message to critics ahead 2025 NFL draft as all eyes lie on top prospect

Travis Hunter had a successful two-season stint with the Colorado Buffaloes. After transferring from Jackson State along with Coach Prime and his sons, the two-way star dazzled fans with his talent on the field. He is projected to be a top-three first-round prospect at the 2025 NFL draft later this month.

Despite his collegiate success, Travis Hunter still faces criticism from a few analysts and experts. On Sunday, Travis Hunter shared a series of photos of himself on Instagram. The Colorado two-way star is seen posing with the various awards and accolades he won during his college career.

Hunter accompanied the post with a powerful caption for his haters.

"He's not the best WR He's not the best DB He's OVERRATED... GENERATIONAL" Hunter wrote

Last season, Hunter helped the Colorado Buffaloes to a 9-4 campaign and an Alamo Bowl appearance against the BYU Cougars. He solidified himself as the best college football player of the season by winning the Heisman trophy.

Apart from this, Hunter also won the Walter Camp Award, Chuck Bednarik Award, Fred Biletnikoff Award, Lott Trophy, and the Paul Hornung Award, among other accolades.

There has been a constant debate about whether Hunter will be allowed to play both sides of the ball professionally. The Colorado star has expressed his desire to continue being a two-way player in the league. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh gave Travis Hunter a reality check about his desire.

"It's going to be interesting to see how they do it wherever he goes," Harbaugh said on Tuesday. "To say you're going to be completely immersed in everything that there is to know on offense and everything there is to know on defense, I don't know if there's enough hours in the day for a player to be able to do that and have everything locked down."

However, John Harbaugh also hinted that Hunter could potentially be the one to pull this off.

Rich Eisen highlights how the Browns could land both Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns have the second overall pick in this year's draft. They are projected to go with Shedeur Sanders or Travis Hunter in the first round. However, Rich Eisen believes that there is a scenario where the Browns could land both Colorado stars.

On his eponymous show on Tuesday, Eisen stated that the Browns could draft Travis Hunter with the second overall pick. They can then decide to trade up and select Shedeur in the latter half of the first round.

"How about the Cleveland Browns taking Travis Hunter at No.2 and then flipping up from 33, to say, 20, because again, if it's a third round selection and a fifth and sixth round swap, Denver would be willing to go from 20 down to 33 to just pop out of the first round."

Shedeur Sanders was initially viewed as a top-three prospect alongside Hunter and Miami's Cam Ward. However, his draft stock has drastically fallen since, and he is now projected to be a late first-round pick.

The 2025 NFL draft will be held in Green Bay from April 24 to 26.

