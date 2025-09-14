Travis Hunter’s wife Leanna Lenee flaunts post-partum body in two-piece workout fit 20 days after giving birth to baby boy

Travis Hunter’s wife, Leanna Lenee, is slowly getting back on Instagram after having their baby. She posted a mirror selfie on Saturday in their home gym, wearing a grey crop top and matching shorts.Source: (Via Instagram/ @leannalenee)Lenee and Hunter welcomed their baby boy on Aug. 27. They kept the pregnancy private before sharing details of the positive test to the birth in a YouTube video called “Dear Son…&quot;Just a few days after giving birth, Lenee made a bold entrance at the Jaguars-Panthers game on Sept. 7. She wore a white halter-neck bodysuit, denim shorts, and teal boots with big white letters “S” and “U.”“No revenge bc this is my body 1 week PP,” Lenee wrote on TikTok.She arrived in a limousine with Hunter's family and posted another Instagram Story.“Game Uno,” Lenee wrote.Jacksonville is facing the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium for its Week 2 game.The Jaguars are off to a good start with a 1-0 record after beating the Panthers 26-10 in Week 1. Their top players include quarterback Trevor Lawrence, running back Travis Etienne Jr. and Hunter, who is expected to play more on defense this week. The Bengals also have a 1-0 record, and aiming to remain undefeated.Travis Hunter and his wife Leanna Lenee share emotional update on babyLeanna Lenee shared a big update about her baby boy 16 days after giving birth. She posted a touching TikTok video showing Travis Hunter carrying their son out of the NICU. He was smiling and gently placed the baby in a car seat and walked out of the hospital.“The feeling of finally bringing our baby out of the NICU,” Lenee wrote.The couple got married on May 24, just a month after Hunter was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars.Hunter debuted a new haircut in Week 1. He shaved his signature dreads and went with a clean, short style.The look surprised many NFL fans, especially since his dreads were part of his on-field identity during college.