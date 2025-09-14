  • home icon
  Travis Hunter's wife Leanna Lenee flaunts post-partum body in two-piece workout fit 20 days after giving birth to baby boy

Travis Hunter’s wife Leanna Lenee flaunts post-partum body in two-piece workout fit 20 days after giving birth to baby boy

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 14, 2025
Travis Hunter&rsquo;s wife Leanna Lenee flaunts post-partum body in two-piece workout fit 20 days after giving birth to baby boy
Travis Hunter’s wife Leanna Lenee flaunts post-partum body in two-piece workout fit 20 days after giving birth to baby boy (image credits: IMAGN, instagram/leannalenee)

Travis Hunter’s wife, Leanna Lenee, is slowly getting back on Instagram after having their baby. She posted a mirror selfie on Saturday in their home gym, wearing a grey crop top and matching shorts.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @leannalenee)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @leannalenee)

Lenee and Hunter welcomed their baby boy on Aug. 27. They kept the pregnancy private before sharing details of the positive test to the birth in a YouTube video called “Dear Son…"

Just a few days after giving birth, Lenee made a bold entrance at the Jaguars-Panthers game on Sept. 7. She wore a white halter-neck bodysuit, denim shorts, and teal boots with big white letters “S” and “U.”

“No revenge bc this is my body 1 week PP,” Lenee wrote on TikTok.
She arrived in a limousine with Hunter's family and posted another Instagram Story.

“Game Uno,” Lenee wrote.

Jacksonville is facing the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium for its Week 2 game.

The Jaguars are off to a good start with a 1-0 record after beating the Panthers 26-10 in Week 1. Their top players include quarterback Trevor Lawrence, running back Travis Etienne Jr. and Hunter, who is expected to play more on defense this week. The Bengals also have a 1-0 record, and aiming to remain undefeated.

Travis Hunter and his wife Leanna Lenee share emotional update on baby

Leanna Lenee shared a big update about her baby boy 16 days after giving birth. She posted a touching TikTok video showing Travis Hunter carrying their son out of the NICU. He was smiling and gently placed the baby in a car seat and walked out of the hospital.

“The feeling of finally bringing our baby out of the NICU,” Lenee wrote.

The couple got married on May 24, just a month after Hunter was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hunter debuted a new haircut in Week 1. He shaved his signature dreads and went with a clean, short style.

The look surprised many NFL fans, especially since his dreads were part of his on-field identity during college.

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

