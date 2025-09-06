Travis Hunter's wife Leanna Lenee swoons over Angel Reese's no-makeup look amid Chicago Sky star's suspension row

Travis Hunter's wife and Angel Reese are developing a good camaraderie. Reese started September on a "right" note. She posted on Instagram saying, “Let me start your month off right 😉”, showing off a fresh jet-black curly hairstyle and a no-makeup look.
To which Mrs. Hunter, also known as Leanna Lenee, showed love on Reese's Instagram post. She dropped three heart-eyes emojis in the comments.
This happened four days before the WNBA star's double suspension. Her first suspension occurred in Friday's game against the Connecticut Sun, where she received her eighth technical foul of the season. That’s an automatic one-game suspension. She hit Aaliyah Edwards in the head while fighting for position under the basket.
Her second suspension happened on Saturday. Reese's own team, the Chicago Sky, benched her for the first half of the next game. She made strong comments in a newspaper interview, saying:
“We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That’s non-negotiable for me. If things don’t pan out, I might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me.”
Even with the drama, Angel is balling out, averaging 14.7 points per game, 12.6 rebounds (she leads the league) and 3.7 assists. Plus, she is a two-time All-Star.
Angel Reese complimented Travis Hunter's wife Leanna in August
Angel Reese was all heart-eyes for Travis Hunter’s wife after Leanna posted beach photos on Instagram. She wore a black crop top and shorts as she made a comeback on Instagram after a long break.
Angel commented:
“Hi gorgeous 😍."
Leanna replied:
“My baaaaby😍”.
This happened two days before Leanna gave birth to her baby boy. She and Travis shared their journey in a touching YouTube video called “Dear Son…”.
Leanna and Travis have been together since high school and got married in May. She’s of Black, Mexican and Filipino background, born in England and raised in Savannah, Georgia.
Hunter was drafted second by the Jacksonville Jaguars in April. He won the Heisman Trophy at Colorado in 2024.
The Jaguars face the Carolina Panthers in their season opener. Hunter is listed as a starting wide receiver and backup cornerback.
