Travis Hunter takes page out of $90,000,000 star's playbook to set goal for NFL career ahead of 2025 draft

Travis Hunter is the type of player that has largely not been seen in the NFL ever since the two-platoon system took hold: good on both offense and defense. It can be best exemplified by his monstrously dominant Heisman-winning 2024 season at Colorado: 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns on 92 receptions as a wide receiver; and 32 tackles (21) solo, four interceptions, and eleven pass deflections as a cornerback.

Speaking on his eponymous podcast with former wide receiver Anquan Boldin last week, Hunter revealed that he is looking to emulate Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs' superstar tight end who has accumulated a net worth of $90 million in his lifetime, in longevity.

"I want to be able to play until I can't play no more."

It is a reference to when Kelce told reporters during a minicamp last year that he planned to keep playing "until the wheels fall off":

"I can't put a time frame on it... Obviously I know that there's opportunities outside of football for me, and I think you've got to keep in perspective that I'm still a little kid when I come into this building.''

Hunter is set to visit Cleveland Browns executives in Berea this week alongside Cam Ward and Abdul Carter. General manager Andrew Berry told reporters that the organization saw Travis Hunter as a wide receiver despite his two-way talents:

“I think that there’s just an element where his superpower, they’re really his ball skills and that’s a position where you can use it a hundred times during the season versus maybe 30 on the high end. But we’ll have our coaches and scouts fight it out in terms of where he should be on the board, but any team he goes to would be happy to have him.”

The Browns hold the second overall pick of the draft.

Travis Hunter draws comparison to two NFL WR greats

How good is Travis Hunter, really?

That question has been permeating the minds of fans and analysts around the league ever since he began playing collegiately at Jacksonville State. Former quarterback Dan Orlovsky believes that Travis Hunter's pass-catching skills can be equated to two of the best wide receivers to ever play the game.

On Monday's episode of Get Up, he said:

“When I watch the tape, when I watch the guy play, there’s some clips—and I say this with all reverence—he looks like the guy that played in Minnesota a long time, years ago. Sometimes when he gets the ball in his hands, he looks like Randy Moss. Sometimes he looks like Tyreek Hill.”

He continued:

"His wide receiver skill and talent - it would be an easy decision for me. Dude, you’re playing wideout."

The 2025 NFL Draft will be held from April 24 to 26 at Green Bay's Lambeau Field.

