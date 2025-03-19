Joe Burrow got his wish as Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins agreed to contract extensions on Tuesday. Chase signed a four-year $161 million contract and Higgins inked a four-year $115 deal, which totals over $275 million for the Bengals.

Ad

On Wednesday's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Jason and Travis Kelce discussed the new Cincinnati contracts. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end said that Higgins and Chase's deals were well deserved but he was still in awe.

"For those who are wondering, yes — Joe Burrow making $55 million per year, Jamar Chase making just over $40 million a year, and Tee Higgins making close to $30 million a year," Travis Kelce said (11:33). "That's over $125 million per year in new money on just three offensive players. When you say it like that, it's bonkers. But I'm not going to say it shouldn't be done — it's just never been done."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Jason said that while the contracts are record-breaking, it won't be long before they are exceeded by other players.

"All of these things — there's going to be a 'never been done' moment a year or two after this," Jason said. "The salary cap keeps going up. I think people don’t realize how much these contracts continue to increase over time. When I first got into the league, (the) league minimum was $375,000 — that's still a lot of money.

Ad

"Now, (the) league minimum is over $700,000. Yeah, the average per year for the highest-paid centers when I was getting my first deal done, my third year in the league, was like $6 million a year. Now, the average of all the top centers is over $12 million, so in 10 years, it’s doubled. News flash — this is going to get broken in another year or two, just based on how the salary cap keeps rising."

Ad

Along with Burrow's salary of $55 million a season, the Bengals will pay $125 million for their three offensive star players.

Ja'Marr Chase kept tabs on Tee Higgins' contract negotiations before his own

The lingering question heading into the NFL offseason was if the Cincinnati Bengals would be able to sign both Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase. Chase was seen as a high priority while Higgins' future with the Bengals looked bleak.

Ad

The Bengals were able to complete the task at hand when both wide receivers officially signed their deals. Chase shared his mindset during the process and being the unselfish player and teammate that he is, he continued to check on Higgins' contract situation.

"I'm not selfish," Chase said on Tuesday, via WLWT's Olivia Ray. "Throughout my whole process, I was talking to Rocky (Arceneaux), make sure we get some more of Tee's done. Like, are we close to Tee's before mine?"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Cincinnati was also able to re-sign tight end Mike Gesicki to a three-year deal worth $25.5 million, who is another weapon of Joe Burrow.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.