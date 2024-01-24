Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are ready to play another Conference final in the NFL. Playing on the Buffalo Bills home ground, the Chiefs beat them 27-24.

That being said, there's no mention of the Bills' home, the Highmark Stadium, without mentioning the famous Bills Mafia. The fandom is known for its aggressive nature and loyalty towards their team.

Kelce, while on the New Heights podcast with brother Jason Kelce, ended up mentioning the Bills Mafia. While respecting the energy when you play away from home, Travis added that they certainly went a little extra.

"There was a lot of hate pulling up to that stadium, man," Travis Kelce said. "It's supposed to be a football game. The Bill, coming into their house, want to make a rowdy. Did it get a little disrespectful? 1,000% 1,000%. They get a little extra.

"I'm not gonna say because that's what they want. I'm not gonna relay it but some things were said about the family. Some pretty inappropriate things were said about Pat Mahomes. It was...it was pretty wack. I get it. I get it. I mean, coming into a hostile environment...I respect it.

"But I just wanted to make sure [they] knew it wasn't mutual. I don't hate you guys like you hate us. It's all love, baby," he added.

Travis Kelce wasn't the only Chiefs player calling out Bills Mafia

Apart from Travis Kelce, a few other Chiefs players also went viral for their interaction with the Bills Mafia. With Buffalo missing a field goal, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones ended up lashing out at the Bills fans.

Jones showed the finger to the fans while also mouthing a few words.

In another video, Jones was seen trash-talking the fans before the game.

As Travis Kelce mentioned, the fans were also targeting Patrick Mahomes. The QB, approaching a fan wearing his jersey, was pelted with snowballs as he approached the stands.

Mahomes, who completed 17 of 23 attempts for 215 yards and two touchdowns to Travis Kelce, has made the AFC Championship every year as a starter.