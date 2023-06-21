Create

Travis Kelce claps back at Ja’Marr Chase for throwing shade at Patrick Mahomes - “Bulletin board material”

By Adam Schultz
Modified Jun 21, 2023 22:50 GMT
Travis Kelce has given his take on Ja'Marr Chase's shot at Mahomes.

One thing in professional sports that teams don't want to do is give other teams a boost or energy hit to win, but for Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs, they have got it thanks to Ja'Marr Chase.

The Cincinnati Bengals receiver was asked a couple of days ago who the best quarterback in the NFL was (naturally said Joe Burrow), but a reporter asked about Pat (Mahomes), to which Chase said "Pat who?". Naturally, this took everyone by surprise.

Even Chiefs tight end Kelce was taken aback by Chase's comments. Speaking on the New Heights podcast with his brother Jason, Kelce said Chase's comments were bulletin-board material.

Kelce said:

“I thought it was a little bold you know. Guy is a two-time league MVP, and two-time Super Bowl MVP, to say ‘Pat who’... Shout out to Pat for holding it down, I mean who doesn't love a good locker room banter you know. Everybody putting little trash talk, throwing a little bulletin board material up there.”
So, the Chiefs and Mahomes now have ammunition for the next time they face Chase and the Bengals.

Travis Kelce and Chiefs have history with Bengals

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs and Bengals have some recent history to suggest the Chase shade thrown at Mahomes might just come back to roost. Since Joe Burrow has come into the league (2020), the Bengals are 3-1 against Mahomes and the Chiefs.

That includes an AFC Championship win in Chiefs territory.

But after Travis Kelce and the Chiefs finally defeated Burrow last season in the AFC Championship game, perhaps the tide is turning, and with Chase's comments, Kansas City has a little more incentive to dump the Bengals out of the postseason.

Patrick Mahomes with a crafted response to #Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase who said “Pat Who?” after he heard Joe Burrow declared Mahomes the best player in the gameChiefs vs. Bengals rivalry is only getting hotter twitter.com/PatrickMahomes…

In truth, some Chiefs players, including Mahomes might take Chase's comments with a grain of salt (we can see above he did not), while others might make a point of "sticking" it to the Bengals receiver when the two meet later in the season.

