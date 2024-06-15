Travis Kelce to complete mom Donna's Italian dream with $3,500,000 investment after vacation with Taylor Swift: US Sun report

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Travis Kelce to complete mom Donna's Italian dream with $3,500,000 investment after vacation with Taylor Swift: US Sun report

Travis Kelce to complete mom Donna's Italian dream with $3,500,000 investment after vacation with Taylor Swift: US Sun report

By Devika Pawar
Modified Jun 15, 2024 00:23 GMT
Travis Kelce to complete mom Donna
Travis Kelce to complete mom Donna's Italian dream with $3,500,000 investment after vacation with Taylor Swift: US Sun report (Image (L) credit: IG/Donna Kelce)

Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, has been a constant influence in the Kansas City Chiefs star's life. The tight end, however, is working on reportedly completing his mother's dream.

According to the US Sun, Donna hopes to own a business in Italy. While no deal has been finalized yet, reports hint at $3.5 million being the value of Kelce's investment.

Kelce was apparently in awe of the landscapes he visited with Taylor Swift, even looking at purchasing a property there with the pop icon.

Donna Kelce, as per the Sun's report, is 'excited' about a possible investment in Italy.

"Many people in the industry have been talking to them and would love to be business partners with the Kelce family," the source told the US Sun. "They see just how famous Travis has become, being one of the faces in the NFL and Taylor becoming the most famous singer in the world."
also-read-trending Trending

Travis Kelce flew to Paris in May for Swift's Eras Tour concert. The couple were later photographed in Italy, enjoying a small romantic getaway in Lake Como.

Speaking of the same while on the New Heights podcast, Kelce admitted that he'll probably travel a lot during the offseason.

"I'm gonna be dancing around," Kelce said. "Yeah, I'm all over the world this offseason, but it'll be a nice… it's like my yin to my yang."

Donna Kelce has been looking forward to relaxing with Travis Kelce and family

In 2023, Donna Kelce was a busy mom, with both Jason and Travis Kelce playing in the Super Bowl. This year, she had to cheer for Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Speaking to PEOPLE about the Super Bowl and her travel plans, Donna said:

"I have a feeling there'll be some traveling, and probably some podcasts or what have you in Philadelphia."

Additionally, Donna agreed that Jason and Travis will have a busy offseason. Of course, she is still looking forward to relaxing with them.

"I think it's going to be fun this year. I'm looking forward to spending time with them in the offseason, but they're also very busy. They need to get away themselves just to relax."

Donna Kelce continues to gain popularity over time among Eagles and Chiefs fans, along with Taylor Swift fans, who continue to see Swift cheer the team on with Donna at games.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी