Travis Kelce to complete mom Donna's Italian dream with $3,500,000 investment after vacation with Taylor Swift: US Sun report

Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, has been a constant influence in the Kansas City Chiefs star's life. The tight end, however, is working on reportedly completing his mother's dream.

According to the US Sun, Donna hopes to own a business in Italy. While no deal has been finalized yet, reports hint at $3.5 million being the value of Kelce's investment.

Kelce was apparently in awe of the landscapes he visited with Taylor Swift, even looking at purchasing a property there with the pop icon.

Donna Kelce, as per the Sun's report, is 'excited' about a possible investment in Italy.

"Many people in the industry have been talking to them and would love to be business partners with the Kelce family," the source told the US Sun. "They see just how famous Travis has become, being one of the faces in the NFL and Taylor becoming the most famous singer in the world."

Travis Kelce flew to Paris in May for Swift's Eras Tour concert. The couple were later photographed in Italy, enjoying a small romantic getaway in Lake Como.

Speaking of the same while on the New Heights podcast, Kelce admitted that he'll probably travel a lot during the offseason.

"I'm gonna be dancing around," Kelce said. "Yeah, I'm all over the world this offseason, but it'll be a nice… it's like my yin to my yang."

Donna Kelce has been looking forward to relaxing with Travis Kelce and family

In 2023, Donna Kelce was a busy mom, with both Jason and Travis Kelce playing in the Super Bowl. This year, she had to cheer for Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Speaking to PEOPLE about the Super Bowl and her travel plans, Donna said:

"I have a feeling there'll be some traveling, and probably some podcasts or what have you in Philadelphia."

Additionally, Donna agreed that Jason and Travis will have a busy offseason. Of course, she is still looking forward to relaxing with them.

"I think it's going to be fun this year. I'm looking forward to spending time with them in the offseason, but they're also very busy. They need to get away themselves just to relax."

Donna Kelce continues to gain popularity over time among Eagles and Chiefs fans, along with Taylor Swift fans, who continue to see Swift cheer the team on with Donna at games.