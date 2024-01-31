Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole disses Kawhi Leonard’s LA Clippers: “They don’t got s**t else to put in the rafters”

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole may have broken up, but the journalist is still keeping tabs on the sports world, that's for sure.

After going viral a few months ago for admiring a post featuring Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts while she was courtside at a 76ers game, Nicole took to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday night, Jan. 30, to throw some shade at a whole franchise.

Travis Kelce's ex-GF throws major shade at Clippers

Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend took notice of an ESPN report stating that the LA Clippers were considering displaying a jersey from every California high school basketball team in their new Intuit Dome arena. Kayla Nicole responded to the report with a barb.

"They don’t got s**t else to put in the rafters. Makes sense," she said on X.

Nicole says she got into a little bit of "trouble" after publicly admiring Jalen Hurts back in November.

During a January appearance on the Behind The Likes podcast, Nicole addressed the turn of events, saying:

“Everyone has eyes. I got in so much trouble for that, but that is my personality. If you know me, my intentions are pure and also, I’m a girls’ girl, he has a girlfriend. I have no intention of trying to slide in there."

Kayla Nicole vocal about breaking up with Travis Kelce

Kayla Nicole sparingly addressed her split with Travis Kelce. By all accounts, she was close friends with Patrick Mahome's wife, Brittany, as well. However, once Kelce started dating Swift, Nicole unfollowed Brittany Mahomes.

She spoke about the same to PEOPLE, saying:

"I do think it's important to publicly address this because I did publicly unfollow people. The reality is I know these people in real life. And so, in real life, I've communicated to these people why I've had to publicly make the decisions that I made."

In any case, it appears Nicole is done with dating athletes. On the same episode of Behind the Likes, the broadcast journalist turned social media influencer said:

“I’ll never say never, but I fully, wholeheartedly believe that I am out of the athlete stage."

She stressed that she'd instead prefer to date a record label executive or a movie producer so that date night could be "courtside at the Lakers game."