Travis Kelce's ex rumored to have been getting comfortable with Wiz Khalifa in Vegas

Travis Kelce remains the top tight end in the NFL, paired with electric quarterback (and close friend) Patrick Mahomes. Additionally, the Kansas City Chiefs star had a following off the field due to his relationship with girlfriend Kayla Nicole. The two were a big part of Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ wedding celebrations that included bachelor and bachelorette parties. They also stood in the wedding party for the Mahomes' ceremony in Hawaii.

Kelce and Nicole have made the news recently for their on-and-off-again relationship status. During their breakup, some atypical nuggets of information were revealed. Apparently, Kelce wanted Nicole to pay half of the bills and expenses. The headlines did not stop there. Rumors began circulating this week that Nicole is dating rapper Wiz Khalifa.

Khalifa was in Las Vegas for an appearance at a nightclub. The world of social media deftly connected the dots when Nicole tagged herself at the same nightclub on the same day. Although neither party has publicly confirmed the rumors, the mill continues to churn, especially ahead of training camp and the preseason.

Travis Kelce enters his ninth NFL season with high expectations

Travis Kelce is currently the top tight end in the NFL. A huge part of his success is because of the rise of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. That being said, before Mahomes exploded onto the scene, Kelce was already a rising talent in Kansas City.

Since playing his first full season in the NFL, Kelce has never dipped below 60 receptions in a season. Hooking up with Mahomes has cemented the tight end’s status as a surefire Hall of Famer.

Now that star receiver Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins, Kelce will have to shoulder more (if not the same) load of the offensive game plan by soaking more targets from Mahomes. JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling join the wide receivers in Kansas City. Kelce, however, should continue to be the first read and top end zone threat for the Chiefs’ passing offense.

At age 32, Travis Kelce might be slowing down, but opposing NFL defenses will not game plan that way. Even though the AFC West should be more competitive this upcoming season, Kelce and Mahomes will be looking to maintain their status as the class of the division and the conference.

