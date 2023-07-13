Isaiah Rodgers is set to serve a suspension for gambling, and Travis Kelce cannot be any more upset at his situation.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end recently discussed the fallout from Indianapolis Colts cornerback's situation on his and elder brother Jason's podcast New Heights. He said:

"I'm fu**ing upset. Only because now I have to sit through an even longer meeting on why the f**k I can’t gamble. Now I get to sit through this because the league has to do their due diligence and make sure they make it fu**ing clear that we can't fu**ing gamble in the facility or on NFL fu**ing games anywhere.

"Every single year in training camp we get told that there is no betting in the facility. Let alone if you're out of the facility or in a facility or on the road or in, you cannot bet on NFL games at all."

Isaiah Rodgers' gambling scandal and its fallout, explained

Last month, betting website Sports Handle broke the news that a Colts player had been placing around hundreds of bets on NFL games, some of them involving his team, via a friend's account. Only hours later, ESPN revealed said player to be Isaiah Rodgers, who later issued this statement on Instagram:

“Addressing the current reports, I want to take full responsibility for my actions. I know I have made mistakes, and I am willing to do whatever it takes to repair the situation. The last thing I ever wanted to do was to be a distraction to the Colts organization, my coaches and my teammates. I’ve let people down that I care about.

"I made an error in judgment, and I am going to work hard to make sure that those mistakes are rectified through this process. It’s an honor to play in the NFL, and I have never taken that lightly. I am very sorry for all of us.”

On June 29, the NFL announced that it was suspending Rodgers and teammate Rashod Berry indefinitely. The Colts subsequently waived them both, with general manager Chris Ballard saying:

“We have made the following roster moves as a consequence of the determination that these players violated the league’s gambling policy. The integrity of the game is of the utmost importance. As an organization, we will continue to educate our players, coaches, and staff on the policies in place and the significant consequences that may occur with violations.”

