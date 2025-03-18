Travis Kelce gets honored along with Taylor Swift at iHeartsAwards as pop star racks up multiple accolades

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift became a hot topic during the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards. On Monday, the couple were nominated under the "Favourite Surprise Guest" category but missed out on marking their attendance at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Ad

The couple received this nomination for Kelce's fan-favorite cameo during Swift's Eras Tour in June, in London. Besides the joint nomination, Swift also received nominations in eight other categories, including Best Lyrics, Best Collaboration, Pop Artist of the Year and many more.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift might have opted out of the award show because of their plans to spend more private time with each other in the offseason. The couple were spotted enjoying a dinner date together in NYC last week. Swift wore a stylish outfit featuring brands like Gucci and Dior.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The witnesses of Kelce and Swift's dinner date at Crane Club were later interviewed by Us Weekly and revealed some interesting details about the couple's outing. Talking about how the two stayed at the bar & grille "until 3 a.m," one of the witnesses said:

Ad

“Travis and four of his friends arrived. Taylor didn’t arrive until 11 p.m. There were seven people there, including them. They all stayed until 3 a.m. The group were all laughing and having a great time.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been 'taking it easy' with their offseason romance

It has been almost a month since the offseason started for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. However, a handful of times the couple have been spotted in public. On Friday, Us Weekly released a report in which an unnamed source revealed details about the couple's plan for the offseason.

Ad

The source claimed that the couple have been "taking it easy right now" with their outing in public and have been "laying low" in Kansas City. The source said:

"Taylor and Travis are taking it easy right now. They’ve been laying low in Kansas City. They went to Park City to go skiing. They’ve been traveling, spending precious time together, and letting the rest of the world go for a bit."

Before the couple enjoyed multiple dinner dates in NYC, the two were spotted together in Utah, for a cozy date night together.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.