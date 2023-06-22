Travis Kelce took offense to a recent statement made by Ja'Marr Chase, and he has let him know about it more than once now. The Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver recently claimed that his quarterback Joe Burrow is the best player in the NFL. A reporter then told Chase that Burrow said Patrick Mahomes is the best player, to which Chase infamously responded, "Pat who?"

Kelce felt like was Chase disrespecting the two-time Super Bowl and NFL MVP. He didn't necessarily have a problem with Chase supporting Burrow, his teammate since their college football days with the LSU Tigers, but he just didn't like the way he said it.

Here's what Travis Kelce had to say about the situation during a recent episode of the New Heights podcast:

"Shoutout to Ja'Marr Chase for holding it down for his QB, but don't you ever disrespect Pat Mahomes now. If you want to talk your s**t, talk your s**t, pimp. Just better back it up."

It sounds like Travis Kelce is giving his Kansas City Chiefs plenty of bulletin board material for the upcoming 2023 NFL season. While he and Chase both appeared to be supporting their own quarterbacks, as they should, many Bengals fans have taken issue with Kelce, criticizing his remarks.

Here are some of the top Reddit comments firing back at Kelce:

Many fans seemed eager to remind Travis Kelce that Ja'Marr Chase has already "backed it up" against the Chiefs. In four career games, Chase has totaled 30 receptions for 492 yards and four touchdowns, while helping the Bengals to a 3-1 head-to-head record. Most notably, Chase recorded a massive 11 receptions for 266 yards and three touchdowns during his second game ever against the Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes joined Travis Kelce in firing back at Ja'Marr Chase

Patrick Mahomes also apparently took notice of Ja'Marr Chase and his "Pat who?" comment. The superstar quarterback handled it in a much more subtle, and probably more effective, way than Travis Kelce. Mahomes did so by posting a picture of himself on his personal Instagram account with a simple "That's Who" caption.

Mahomes' clap back at Chase featured a picture of himself wearing both of his Super Bowl rings. He's the only starting quarterback entering the 2023 NFL season with multiple rings. This flex becomes even more effective considering Chase, Burrow, and the Bengals still have no rings, despite their recent successes.

