Travis Kelce gives blunt review of Taylor Swift's "The Life of a Showgirl"

It has been five days since Taylor Swift's "The Life of a Showgirl" album was released. It has received reviews from several celebrities, including Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany. However, it wasn't until Wednesday that her fiancé, Travis Kelce, gave his take on the album.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end opened up about Swift's journey in producing it. According to him, it was during the Eras Tour in Europe last year that she started working on the songs.

Kelce also gushed over the pop icon's ambitiousness towards the production of the album.

"Her finally getting that 12th song, and being like, 'I think it's done.'" Kelce said (20:39), via the "New Heights" podcast. "And then from that point on, it's like, her and her label are just working their a** off to make this one of the biggest releases of all time. And I'm just happy as hell for it, because she's happy with it."

Apart from expressing his appreciation for the hard work Swift put in, Kelce shared the experience of listening to the songs in front of her. Travis' brother, Jason, asked him if it felt "weird."

Travis admitted that it was "a different feel," but he "got used to it real quick."

"I just listen to it wholeheartedly because it’s her creation, you just want to appreciate it for what it is, you know?" Travis said.

Travis Kelce's fiancée Taylor Swift shared obsession with engagement ring

Taylor Swift recently reflected on her obsession with her engagement ring. She admitted on Tuesday that she couldn't get enough of looking at her diamond-engraved band.

“I look at it constantly, it doesn't feel in any way normal for me, I'm still like, 'Oh man, wow!'” Swift said, via "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

Swift also revealed some interesting details about her upcoming wedding to Travis Kelce. The pop icon cleared speculations on whether Ed Sheeran would be performing at her big day.

