  • Travis Kelce hails Liam and Chris Hemsworth as "coolest guys" after meeting at Taylor Swift concert

Travis Kelce hails Liam and Chris Hemsworth as "coolest guys" after meeting at Taylor Swift concert

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Jul 03, 2024 15:46 GMT
Kelce Jam 2024
Travis Kelce gave some insight into his recent appearances at "The Eras Tour." (Credits: Getty)

Travis Kelce has spent the NFL offseason jet-setting around the world as he shows support for girlfriend Taylor Swift and "The Eras Tour." The Kansas City Chiefs tight end spoke to his older brother Jason Kelce about the star-studded VIP tent during the three shows at Wembley Stadium in London.

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce were in attendance for two of the shows in London and Travis Kelce went on to list the celebrities who attended the event.

(58:00) Travis: I mean, it wasn't just you. It was Tom Cruise. It was Ashton Kutcher and Mila.
Jason: Yep. And then Liam Hemsworth.

Jason Kelce then mentioned actor Liam Hemsworth was at the show as well. Travis went on to talk about how much fun Liam and his brother Chris Hemsworth are to be around. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end said he has had a chance to get to know the Hemsworths and that they seem like 'the coolest guys.'

also-read-trending Trending
"Dude, it's so cool. The Aussies are so much fun to be around, aren't they?" Travis said.
"They are they not a party? That's for damn sure," Jason Kelce said.
"I've been fortunate to meet him and his brother this offseason. And both of them just don't disappoint. They just seem like the coolest guys," Travis responded.

Travis Kelce gave backstory that led to his appearance during "The Eras Tour"

Three-time Super Bowl-winning tight end Travis Kelce shocked fans during the third and final show at Wembley Stadium in London. He appeared on stage along with Taylor Swift's dancers and took part in one of the costume-break segments of the concert.

He told his brother Jason Kelce about how his appearance all came together. He said at first it was just like a joke that he should make a cameo and then Swift liked the idea and they came up with the perfect scenario for him on stage.

"I initially mentioned it to Tay. I was like, ‘How funny would it be? If I just like rolled out on one of the bikes during the 1989... that era. She started laughing she was like, ‘Would you seriously be up for like doing something like that?’" [Timestamp: 49:25]

youtube-cover

Travis Kelce continued by saying:

"And I was just like, ‘I would love to do that. I've seen the show enough might as well put me to work here. And sure enough, she found the perfect, perfect part of the show for me to come in. There was no bike in case I ran into somebody else or like one of the dancers or anything. It was the safest option."

Travis Kelce then teased another possible appearance at one of Taylor Swift's shows in the future.

