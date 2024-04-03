Travis Kelce has been an attendee at many different Eras Tours to support Taylor Swift, with one of them being an early and important part of their relationship. He has recently revealed that he's planning to see some of her upcoming shows, ones that will be held all over Europe.

Via ET, Kelce spoke highly of the anticipated London outing for his girlfriend, marveling at her ability to attract fans:

"Man, I'll tell you what. The London shows, I think she's at Wembley eight times, which is mind-blowing that she can do that many shows in one stadium and fill that thing up. I played at Wembley once and I don't even think we filled that thing up."

As for whether or not he'll be there, he assured anyone that every show would be good and that he would most likely be in attendance at some of them during the NFL offseason:

"She'll be all over Europe. There won't be a bad show, I promise you that. Oh, you know I gotta go support. You know it."

If fans attend any European show, there's a chance they will be there with Kelce too, making the show even more special.

Travis Kelce praises Taylor Swift's music taste

Travis Kelce likes his own style of music, but dating one of the most successful and revered artists of all time has certainly impacted that. She is a master musician and lyricist, and her music is different than others. Her own taste is something Kelce is learning about.

Taylor Swift has rubbed off on Travis Kelce

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed via ET:

"It's definitely been fun to experience her taste in music, for sure. She's so amazing at what she does. And to find that creativity to see where she likes to pull things from and just, really, how she listens to music is very eye-opening for me. It's been fun to hear her take on it."

Swift will eventually release an album, one Kelce has already praised and says is a great project from the 14-time Grammy winner.