Travis Kelce hints at revived relationship with Blake Lively 5 months after breaking social media ties with Ryan Reynolds

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Oct 09, 2025 19:17 GMT

Travis Kelce hints at revived relationship with Blake Lively 5 months after breaking social media ties with Ryan Reynolds (image credits: getty)

Five months after unfollowing Taylor Swift's close friend, Blake Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, on Instagram, Travis Kelce praised the Hollywood actress.

Kelce reviewed the 2005 movie "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" on Wednesday, which was Lively’s first big film.

“Killed it," Kelce said, via the "New Heights" podcast. "I might be a little biased but I thought Bridget’s story was the most relatable and probably the most fun," he said.

Kelce also shared that he “identified the most” with Lively’s character, Bridget Vreeland, who is a spirited soccer player. His take on Lively came after Swift's fallout with the Hollywood star.

Lively was involved in a legal fight with director and costar, Justin Baldoni, in December over "It Ends With Us." It started just a few months after the movie hit theaters in August 2024.

After filming, Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment, creating a hostile work environment and running a smear campaign against her. Baldoni denied the claims and countersued Lively and Reynolds for defamation and extortion, but it was dismissed in June.

Swift was pulled into it in May.

Baldoni’s legal team filed court documents claiming Lively pressured Swift to publicly support her. Baldoni’s lawyers also subpoenaed Swift that month, trying to get her texts and possibly a deposition.

The pop star's lawyers pushed back hard, saying she had no role in the case and would not testify unless legally forced. A process server tried to deliver the subpoena at Kelce’s house, which led to an arrest for trespassing.

Lively's lawsuit is active and heading to trial in May 2026.

However, Lively liked Swift’s album announcement post on Instagram, after it released on Friday.

Swift and Kelce got engaged on Aug. 26.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went on NYC double date with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

During the Kansas City Chiefs’ bye week in October 2024, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went on a cozy double date in New York City. They were joined by the pop star's close friends, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

They dined at The Corner Store in SoHo.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
