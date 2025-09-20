  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Travis Kelce is killing that team": NFL fans react to Xavier Worthy being ruled out for Chiefs Week 3 game vs Giants

"Travis Kelce is killing that team": NFL fans react to Xavier Worthy being ruled out for Chiefs Week 3 game vs Giants

By Nishant
Published Sep 20, 2025 16:27 GMT
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn

Travis Kelce ran into Xavier Worthy in the Kansas City Chiefs' season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil. The wide receiver injured his right shoulder as a result and had to leave the pitch. Worthy was also sidelined for the second game of the season.

Ad

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Chiefs' WR has been ruled out for the team's game against the New York Giants on Sunday.

"Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy now been ruled out for Sunday night’s game and is not traveling with the team," Schefter wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fans flocked to the comment section to share their reaction to the disappointing news.

"Travis is killing that team," a fan wrote.
Ad
"Travis kelce is a menace….," another added.
Ad
"Kelce took him out in the first series of the season. Chiefs don’t have that intensity anymore. And thy are no longer hunters. They are the hunted," one comment read.
Ad

More fans joined in to share their take on Xavier Worthy's injury.

"That’s a big blow for the Chiefs… missing his speed is gonna hurt against that defense," a user commented.
Ad
"Just say out for season already," another said.
Ad

One fan believes this is the right time for the Chiefs to call in reinforcements.

"This sounds like clues for Tyreek hill to come back," one user posted.

The Chiefs are without the services of their star wide receiver Rashee Rice, who was suspended for the season's first six games. Patrick Mahomes and Co. are already 0-2 down this season and this injury puts them on the back foot.

Ad

Travis Kelce takes the blame for Xavier Worthy's injury

The Chiefs' TE shared his feelings about the incident on the "New Heights Podcast."

“I’ll take the most accountability myself," Kelce said. "I literally took one of my players out. That’s one of the most frustrating parts and it’s hard to get your juices back going knowing you just hurt a guy."
Ad

Kelce said he felt like s*** after the incident. He is confident that Worthy is going to take the league by storm when he's back. The 10-time Pro Bowler revealed that he could barely play the rest of the first half following the WR's injury.

The Chiefs have lost three games in a row, Super Bowl LIX, and two games this season. It's the longest Mahomes has gone without winning. Andy Reid is likely to turn to Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster to fill the wide receiver spot on Sunday.

About the author
Nishant

Nishant

Twitter icon

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Satagni Sikder
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications