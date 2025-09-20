"Travis Kelce is killing that team": NFL fans react to Xavier Worthy being ruled out for Chiefs Week 3 game vs Giants

Travis Kelce ran into Xavier Worthy in the Kansas City Chiefs' season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil. The wide receiver injured his right shoulder as a result and had to leave the pitch. Worthy was also sidelined for the second game of the season.According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Chiefs' WR has been ruled out for the team's game against the New York Giants on Sunday.&quot;Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy now been ruled out for Sunday night’s game and is not traveling with the team,&quot; Schefter wrote.Fans flocked to the comment section to share their reaction to the disappointing news.&quot;Travis is killing that team,&quot; a fan wrote.Addam L 🇺🇸 @AddamLeveilleLINK@AdamSchefter Travis is killing that team.&quot;Travis kelce is a menace….,&quot; another added.MillenialMillionaires @milmillinetworkLINK@AdamSchefter Travis kelce is a menace….&quot;Kelce took him out in the first series of the season. Chiefs don’t have that intensity anymore. And thy are no longer hunters. They are the hunted,&quot; one comment read.ETGDMD @ETG32039803LINK@AdamSchefter Kelce took him out in the first series of the season. Chiefs don’t have that intensity anymore. And thy are no longer hunters. They are the huntedMore fans joined in to share their take on Xavier Worthy's injury.&quot;That’s a big blow for the Chiefs… missing his speed is gonna hurt against that defense,&quot; a user commented.Nkunda Amahoro @GahoraneIbyizaLINK@AdamSchefter That’s a big blow for the Chiefs… missing his speed is gonna hurt against that defense&quot;Just say out for season already,&quot; another said.Ryan @rygcohenLINK@AdamSchefter Just say out for season alreadyOne fan believes this is the right time for the Chiefs to call in reinforcements.&quot;This sounds like clues for Tyreek hill to come back,&quot; one user posted.The Chiefs are without the services of their star wide receiver Rashee Rice, who was suspended for the season's first six games. Patrick Mahomes and Co. are already 0-2 down this season and this injury puts them on the back foot.Travis Kelce takes the blame for Xavier Worthy's injuryThe Chiefs' TE shared his feelings about the incident on the &quot;New Heights Podcast.&quot;“I’ll take the most accountability myself,&quot; Kelce said. &quot;I literally took one of my players out. That’s one of the most frustrating parts and it’s hard to get your juices back going knowing you just hurt a guy.&quot;Kelce said he felt like s*** after the incident. He is confident that Worthy is going to take the league by storm when he's back. The 10-time Pro Bowler revealed that he could barely play the rest of the first half following the WR's injury.The Chiefs have lost three games in a row, Super Bowl LIX, and two games this season. It's the longest Mahomes has gone without winning. Andy Reid is likely to turn to Marquise &quot;Hollywood&quot; Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster to fill the wide receiver spot on Sunday.