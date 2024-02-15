On Sunday, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs became the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the New England Patriots in 2005. The game went into overtime and as per Travis Kelce, a tactical decision from 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan cost San Francisco the Lombardi Trophy.

After winning the toss in overtime, the 49ers decided to take the first possession. This comes after new playoff overtime rules in 2022, which gave both the teams a possession to score the ball, no matter what.

Travis Kelce and his brother Jason were discussing the decision by the San Francsico 49ers in their podcast, New Heights, when the Chiefs star poked fun at Kyle Shanahan team's choice in overtime.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"When you win the coin toss that's that's what you get, you get the opportunity to have the advantage and they handed it right over to us."

Kelce added:

"They said we want to receive and the ref looked at Fred and he said are you sure? And he said, ‘Yeah I want to see, I want the ball.’ I jumped out of my seat and said, ‘Hey, here we go, here we go, let's go boys. They want to receive, we get second possession, we know exactly what they want. Defense hold them, just hold him to three. We're gonna go down here and win this thing baby.'"

Expand Tweet

Kyle Shanahan stands firm on overtime decision desipte Super Bowl loss

The San Francisco 49ers head coach has faced the heat from across the NFL world for his decision to take the ball first after winning the toss. Kyle Shanahan leaned to analytics and stood firm on his decision to take the first possession.

"Our analytics felt that was the best way to go," the 49ers HC said. "I think the type of game it was did match what they felt was the best way to do it. It did seem more like a field-goal game, and our defense had been out there for a real long time right before that, so I didn't feel at all [like overriding] that at the time."

The San Francisco 49ers once again fell short in the big stage. Under Kyle Shanahan, the team has made four visits to the post season in seven years, making a deep playoff run only to come up short when it mattered the most.

Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers have lost two NFC Championship games and two Super Bowls in the last five years. They seem unable to get over the hump of losing it big.

“When you say big games, we had to win a bunch of big games to get to the Super Bowl. … To say that the Niners can’t win a big game would be an extremely inaccurate statement.”

Expand Tweet

Kyle Shanahan is 0-3 in Super Bowls, blowing leads in every single loss - two as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers and one as the offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons.