Travis Kelce makes stance clear on superstitions after Patrick Mahomes’ viral ‘underwear’ theory

Patrick Mahomes was catching strays from Travis Kelce during Wednesday's press conferece, ahead of the Super Bowl 58.

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for a high-profile clash against the San Francisco 49ers, Travis Kelce was asked if he follows any superstitions before the games.

"I don’t think I’m superstitious. I like to live my life a certain way so I can get good things to happen to me," Travis Kelce said before taking a jab at Patrick Mahomes. "I’m not wearing the same underwear or something like that."

The context of refering to Mahomes' underwear comes from last year's ManningCast episode with Eli and Peyton Manning. Patrick Mahomes revealed that he wears a special pair of red underwear, bought by his wife Brittany, for every game and he has done it for over 100 games.

The absurdity of the superstition took everyone by surprise. But the 2x NFL MVP defended himself with the excuse of winning.

Although Travis Kelce mentioned he doesn't follow superstitions, the Chiefs star does have a unique ritual that he follows during the games. The 9x Pro Bowler wears a wristband on his left hand, for every game. The ritual started in 2020 and stuck with him ever since, after having a career year.

Travis Kelce focused on third Super Bowl ring; not the wedding ring

Travis Kelce is definitely more than a football player now. He is dating arguably the world's biggest artist, Taylor Swift and with that comes lots of eyeballs and media attention.

On Wednesday's press conference before the Super Bowl, Travis Kelce was asked who would be getting a ring first - the 49ers or Taylor Swift, implying if the Chiefs TE has plans of proposing to the 14-time Grammys winner. He deflected the question with the focus on Sunday's showdown.

"I'm hoping I get this ring on Sunday. I know that."

Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, is in Japan, resuming her The Eras Tour concert. The Tokyo leg starts from February 7. With the final show planned on February 10, the big question among the fans has remained - 'Will Taylor Swift make it to Las Vegas for the mega event?'

But the Japan Embassy in DC took to X (formerly Twitter) to assusre that the pop artist will touchdown on time.

The Super Bowl 58 kickoff is at 6:30pm ET on Sunday, February 11 at the Allegiant Stadium. And all the signs point towards Taylor Swift attending the Chiefs-49ers clash.