"Travis Kelce is NOT a role model": NFL fans call out Chiefs TE for chugging beer on stage before receiving marketing diploma

Travis Kelce chugged an entire can of beer while accepting his diploma at the University of Cincinnati. Travis and his brother Jason Kelce were in Cincinnati for a live show for their "New Heights" podcast, hosting Joe Burrow as their guest. The university, however, surprised them with their diplomas.

While Jason graduated in marketing, Travis Kelce finished his remaining credit hours to finish his degree in interdisciplinary studies in 2022. Travis attended the university from 2008 to 2012.

However, Travis went viral for the beer moment. Fans reacted and shared the clip online, many of them upset at Kelce for chugging beer while on stage. A few added that they don't think he's a role model, either, asking kids to not follow in his footsteps.

"Travis Kelce is NOT a “role model” for your sons….This is loser mentality! Kids, you can be better than this!" one fan wrote.

"Jason > Travis. ‘Nuff said," another user wrote.

"The only role model for your son should be the PARENTS not a athlete or a celebrity of any kind. People need to get over it," another agreed.

Other users brought up Rob Gronkowski, adding that Kelce is trying to emulate the retired TE and Super Bowl champion.

"I just call BS double standard against other students. Normally students can't even twitch while walking the stage, they get escorted off by police. But b/c he is famous he gets pass. Two rules of law in US now," one user said.

One user admitted that while they thought it was funny earlier, they now believe such behavior could harm the school's brand.

"When I first saw this video, I thought it was funny. But when you think about it, he turned it into a WWE event, which kind of cheapens the school's brand," the fan wrote.

Growing in popularity over the last few months, "New Heights" has become one of the most-watched podcasts in the US. Swifties, now Kelce family fans since Taylor Swift is dating the Kansas City Chiefs TE, also make sure to tune in weekly.

Travis Kelce is immensely proud of their University of Cincinnati roots

Travis Kelce made sure to credit Cincinnati for his success during the podcast episode.

“We’ve always wanted to do something for this university, for this city,” Travis said. “You guys have injected us with so much love for the game of football and so much passion.”

Jason Kelce agreed with his younger brother, adding that school definitely was everything to him. The live show took place before the two got their diploma, with the Kelce Brothers selling out the venue.