Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes home burglary cases get major update: Report

The spate of high-profile burglary cases that affected Kansas City Chiefs’ stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce now has an update. A gang comprised of Chilean nationals has been apprehended and charged with a series of robberies targeting famous sports athletes across the United States.

The seven individuals, Pablo Zuniga Cartes, 24, Ignacio Zuniga Cartes, 20, Bastian Jimenez Freraut, 27, Jordan Quiroga Sanchez, 22, Bastian Orellano Morales, 23, Alexander Huiaguil Chavez, 24, and Sergio Ortega Cabello, 38, all hail from Chile. The information became available after a criminal complaint was unsealed in Tampa, Florida, on Tuesday.

The group robbed Mahomes’ mansion in Belton, Missouri, on October 5 and Kelce’s Leawood, Kansas, mansion on October 7. Both players were away as the Chiefs were preparing to face the New Orleans Saints. Kelce and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, elected to stay in a hotel upon returning to Kansas City during the break-in.

Mahomes and Kelce were not the only athletes affected. The group specifically targeted professional sports stars when they had to leave for away fixtures. In November 2024 they targeted the home of Milwaukee Bucks player Bobby Portis and were seen in a court-released photo posing with watches and jewelry that belonged to Portis’. In the photo, one of the perpetrators was seen wearing a Kansas City Chiefs t-shirt.

Alleged robbers posing with watches and jewelry - Source: Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Florida

They are also alleged to have broken into the home of an unidentified Tampa Bay Buccaneers player in October and a Memphis Grizzlies player in December last year.

Robbery of Joe Burrow's estate also linked to Mahomes' and Kelce's case

Three of the defendants are also charged for the December robbery of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. The three individuals brazenly posed for photos with the loot, estimated to be worth about $300,000. They were caught in Fairborn, Ohio on January 10. It is unclear yet where the other individuals were apprehended.

It was uncovered that the alleged robbers would rent vehicles in Florida that would later be found "in the vicinity of burglaries committed nationwide of prominent athletes," a complaint filed in Florida stated.

The recent spike in cases of robberies targeting high-profile athletes has led the FBI to release a warning. The warning stated that these individuals would “conduct physical and technical surveillance in preparation for these burglaries.” They would also use publicly available information, such as the fixtures of teams to identify their target.

It is unclear if the defendants are legal residents of the United States. If found guilty, each defendant could face a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.

