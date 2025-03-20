Travis Kelce playfully hints at future NBA game date with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce teased a potential New York Knicks date night with Taylor Swift during Wednesday's episode of his "New Heights" podcast. The comment came while speaking with guest Ben Stiller.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been dating the pop star since 2023.

The NBA game suggestion emerged when Stiller recalled meeting Swift at a Knicks game about 10 years ago. The actor shared a story about FaceTiming his daughter Ella, who is a big Swift fan.

"Maybe we can get Taylor to another Knicks game," Kelce said.

Stiller offered to "hook that up" before joking that the couple wouldn't "need help getting" into the game. Jason Kelce, Travis' brother and podcast co-host, chimed in, "I need help."

Taylor Swift in Travis Kelce's retirement decision

Travis Kelce expressed his long-standing desire to attend a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden.

"I've been telling myself I'm gonna go when the Knicks are good and it's rocking," Kelce said on Wednesday, via 'New Heights.'

He also mentioned his specific interest in seeing a potential playoff matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Knicks.

The Kelce brothers agreed during the podcast that "there is no better ticket in sports than courtside at an NBA game."

Travis and Taylor Swift have attended several sporting events together since they began dating. They watched an MLB playoff game in October and the US Open in November.

This conversation follows recent news about Swift's influence on Kelce's career decisions. Page Six reported exclusively Tuesday that Swift was part of his decision process when considering retirement after the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

"She didn't want Travis to retire," an insider said. "She wanted him to go out on a high note."

Sources told the publication that while Swift's opinion was considered, the final decision rested with Kelce. He had to determine if his body could handle another NFL season.

Kelce announced his return to the Chiefs on the Feb. 27 episode of "The Pat McAfee Show." "I'm coming back, for sure," he confirmed via a text message which was read on air.

The NFL star previously acknowledged Swift's support of his career.

"I got all the support in the world to keep chasing these dreams," Kelce said in January, via "The Stephen A. Smith Show."

According to Page Six sources, Swift is "happy" with Kelce's decision to continue playing. She plans to attend as many games as possible during the 2025-2026 NFL season.

