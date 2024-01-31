Travis Kelce reserves special shout-out for Taylor Swift's dad, Scott, and Andy Reid's 'Philly' friendship

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs AFC title win on the field on Sunday. Cameras captured a special moment during the Lamar Hunt Trophy presentation and celebration.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spotted Swift in the crowd and pointed to her from the stage, and the pop star pointed back. On Wednesday's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Kelce told his older brother Jason that he didn't see the two interact.

Travis Kelce gave Scott Swift a shout-out on the podcast:

"We kind of talked about how they know each other from the Philly days, shout out to Scott Swift, big Scott. Him and Andy are good friends.”

Jason Kelce mentioned that Scott Swift was a Philadelphia Eagles fan before Travis and Swift began dating. However, he is now a Chiefs fan and even sported some of its apparel earlier this season.

Jason Kelce credits Taylor Swift for making the Super Bowl in 'rookie year'

After the Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the playoffs, Jason Kelce attended the last two Chiefs' playoff games to support his younger brother. On the "New Heights" podcast this week, he gave a shout-out to Taylor Swift for making it to the Super Bowl during her 'rookie' season.

Jason Kelce mentioned how he met Swift for the first time at High Mark Stadium in the divisional round last week. The two were seen watching the game together again at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

"Shoutout to the newest member of Chiefs kingdom, Taylor Swift, who has officially reached the Super Bowl in her rookie year," Jason Kelce said.

Travis Kelce then gave a shout-out to the singer as well:

"Shoutout to Tay, thanks for joining the team!"

The Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Nevada, on February 11, 2024. Swift's last show of the Tokyo leg of her "The Eras Tour" is set to end on Saturday, February 10.

With the 17-hour time difference between Tokyo and Las Vegas, Swift could arrive in Las Vegas late on Saturday night with plenty of time to spare.