  Travis Kelce reveals what keeps him true to himself amid excessive public attention around relationship with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce reveals what keeps him true to himself amid excessive public attention around relationship with Taylor Swift

By Shanu Singh
Modified Jun 06, 2024 14:15 GMT
Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs
Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce has found himself in a bubble full of attention, which comes evident with dating Taylor Swift. However, despite being surrounded by so much public attention, Kelce has remained grounded and genuine to himself—that's something he has recently talked about in detail for his fans.

Travis Kelce recently sat in an interview with Good Morning America, which was released on Thursday. During the interview, Travis Kelce expressed how he has always been a grounded guy, even though that's not a familiar trait when he's on the field. Talking about the same, Kelce said:

"When you have good family and friends around you, it makes that aspect of life that much easier. I've always been a very grounded guy, you know?" Kelce said.
also-read-trending Trending
"I might not come off like that when I'm playing football, but off the field, I just want to be a genuine person. I try not to get too far down the road. You never know when opportunities are going to present themselves," he concluded.

Going forward in the conversation, Kelce expressed how he's just enjoying the life he has. Host Will Reeve asked Kelce how he would rate his life, in terms of how great it is, on a scale of 1 to 10. Kelce hilariously said it's as great as 100 on the scale.

Travis Kelce reveals being unaware of President Joe Biden calling him to the podium

During the interview, Kelce also talked about his recent visit to the White House with the Chiefs' squad, along with his viral moment at the podium. Travis Kelce noted how he had no idea that President Joe Biden would call him up instead of him sneaking around like last year.

"President Biden called me up this time. I didn't have to sneak around him to get to it… It was cool. You know, I had no idea he was gonna do that. He kinda just sprung it on me. And it was real," Kelce said.

He also talked about how the viral taser comment was real and the Secret Service was just following the orders to keep him at a distance from the podium. Talking about that moment, Kelce shared:

"All the Secret Service guys that were there made sure to let me know that, you know…they got orders to keep me away from the podium unless asked…I was like, 'Yeah.'... I felt all the Taser guns on me when I walked up there."

The Secret Service recently came forward to make things clear from their side, and revealed how their personnel were just having friendly banter with the tight end.

