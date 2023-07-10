Travis Kelce is arguably the best tight end in the NFL and could be the best tight end of all-time. The eight-time Pro Bowler led the league in receptions, yards, and touchdowns in 2023, wrapping up yet another eventful campaign.

Kelce's success carried on into the playoffs, where he helped the Kansas City Chiefs win their second Super Bowl in the past five seasons.

Apart from a star-studded pack of superstars such as himself, Patrick Mahomes, and others, the team is led by future Hall-of-Famer head coach, Andy Reid. Kelce joined the Pardon My Take podcast and praised Reid for being the leader that he is.

"My favorite saying is show your personality man. The guy has such a fun personality in the media. I think the media kind of dulls that down. He doesn't give the media too much. But when you're in the building with a man it is like a comedy show.

Kelce then went on to describe an intense moment during the AFC Championship game vs. the Bengals where Reid gave him a death stare of seriousness.

"A good memory. I mean, laterals, I tried to lateral twice actually in the Bengals AFC Championship Game. It's the biggest game of the year up to that point, right? So I'm screwing around with the ball. I'm over here throwing it, one barely got to a running back, trickled to him and like hit the ground and like trickled to him, then the second time is right before two-minute. And I'm like looking at the guy, thinking he might be able to get out of bounds because I can't and I ended up holding on to it and coach Reid comes up to me and he's like stop it."

Travis Kelce is looking for another productive season as he enters his 10th NFL season

Travis Kelce during Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

Travis Kelce had arguably the best season of his career this past season, He set career highs in receptions (11) and touchdowns (12) and recorded 1,338 yards.

He will be entering the 10th season of his career and is looking to have another productive season that earns him a Pro Bowl and All-Pro selection while chasing a third Super Bowl.

Kelce has had a busy off-season as he's been in the news for visiting the White House, teaming up with Patrick Mahomes against Steph Curry and Klay Thompson during 'The Match', and for his personal dating life.

The Kansas City Chiefs will be back in action to begin the season on Thursday, September 7, to kick off the 2023 season.

