Travis Kelce reveals he worried about being canceled over "all the s**t" on New Heights podcast with Jason Kelce

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Travis Kelce reveals he worried about being canceled over "all the s**t" on New Heights podcast with Jason Kelce

Travis Kelce reveals he worried about being canceled over "all the s**t" on New Heights podcast with Jason Kelce

By Shanu Singh
Modified Jun 21, 2024 19:42 GMT
Jason Kelce (left), Travis Kelce (right)
Jason Kelce (left), Travis Kelce (right)

In the NFL world, Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's New Heights is among the top success podcasts. Even though the Kelce brothers have made a majority of contributions towards the success of the podcast. However, there are also contributions of people behind the curtains that are often left unappreciated.

During their appearance at the SportBeach stage at Cannes, Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce thanked the editing team for their contribution and efforts in saving the NFL stars from getting canceled. Travis Kelce expressed that if it weren't for the editing team, he definitely would have been canceled.

The revelation came when Travis Kelce was sharing the secret behind making New Heights one of the most successful podcasts in the industry. Talking about the same, the Chiefs tight end said:

also-read-trending Trending
"My next words of advice if you're going to be authentic, make sure you have a good team that can edit. You have to have a really good team that can edit out all the shit that you'll get canceled for. That is key, you do not want to get canceled."

youtube-cover

Following Travis' statement, Jason Kelce went ahead and gave a shout-out to the production team of Wave Sports & Entertainment for helping the Kelce brothers avoid getting canceled online.

"Shout out to intern Brandon, Brandon, Jake and everybody at Wave," Jason said.
"Thanks for not getting us canceled — at least not yet," Travis concluded hilariously.

Moving forward in the conversation, Travis Kelce highlighted the fact that it's important to have a production team that can be trusted. That's one crucial factor behind getting started with podcasting. Expressing the same, the Chiefs tight end said:

"If you're going to do a podcast, the production team has to be somebody that not only you trust, but you enjoy going to work with, especially if you're going to do something during the season."

Talking about New Heights' success, there's some contribution from Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, as well. Ever since their romance began, the podcast's growth has skyrocketed. In fact, Travis Kelce acknowledged the Taylor Swift effect on the New Heights podcast.

Travis Kelce expresses Taylor Swift's effect on the New Heights podcast

During the same interview, Travis Kelce talked about welcoming new young audiences to New Heights. Most of them are young girls who also appear to be Taylor Swift fans. Sharing details about his new audience, Travis expressed:

"We do have a lot of new football fans coming in. So not just talking football like we would in the locker room, trying to, like, necessarily dumb it down or make it more simple so that everybody can follow along and still enjoy the show," Travis Kelce said. (27:54)

Not just Travis Kelce, but Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, feels the same about Taylor Swift. Brittany Mahomes recently expressed how she feels Taylor Swift has inspired many young girls to develop an interest in football over the last year.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी