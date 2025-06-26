Travis Kelce, Rob Gronkowski, George Kittle, Brock Bowers reveal their favorite Taylor Swift songs [WATCH]

Travis Kelce, along with top NFL tight ends like George Kittle, Brock Bowers and the legendary Rob Gronkowski, had fun at Tight End University in Nashville, Tennessee. Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, was among the several celebrities who made it to Tennessee.

All the TEs are now back in the spotlight for a fun reason, and they shared their favorite Taylor Swift song. On Thursday, "Bussin’ with The Boys" posted a video on X where each TE was asked to name their favorite songs. The first one to answer was Gronkowski, who answered, "Shake It Off."

Kelce said his favorite song of his girlfriend is "So High School."

Next up was Kittle, the San Francisco 49ers TE, and Bowers of the Las Vegas Raiders. Both said their favorite song is "Love Story." Brock also added a fun moment by singing a few lines from "You Belong With Me" with Will Compton of the Bussin’ with The Boys.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoy at TEU in Nashville

On Monday evening, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shared a romantic moment during the Tight End University welcome event in Nashville. The couple danced to a remix of Swift’s 2014 hit song, "Shake It Off."

The video showed Kelce singing the song while gently holding Swift on the dance floor. Swift wore a matching gingham top and midi skirt by Hunter Bell. She accessorized her outfit with a delicate chain from Logan Hollowell.

The next night, on Tuesday, Swift gave the crowd a surprise performance at the "Tight Ends & Friends" concert at Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville. Swift wore a black mini dress and matching boots. She sang an acoustic version of “Shake It Off” for her fans and gave a shoutout to the tight ends in the crowd.

“We want to dedicate this to our favorite players—the tight ends,” she said, smiling as she sang the opening line, “I stay out too late.”

Greg Olsen and George Kittle also joined Kelce at the concert. The event was part of their three-day summer camp, Tight End University, which they started together in 2021. The camp brings tight ends from across the NFL together to train, learn and celebrate the position as a group.

