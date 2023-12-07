Travis Kelce's auction item sells for record $36,900 as popularity soars post Taylor Swift relationship reveal

Travis Kelce's overall popularity has seen a jump since the Kansas City Chiefs tight end started dating pop megastar Taylor Swift. Swifties have lent their support to Kelce, the impact reaching the star TE himself, the Chiefs, the couple's friends and even their families.

However, this doesn't seem to be limited to current content released by Kelce.

As per a new auction result, Travis Kelce's game-worn jersey has sold for $36,905. The defending Super Bowl champion wore it during the Chiefs' 2019 win over the LA Chargers in Mexico City. Kelce also scored a touchdown in the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sold at Goldin Auctions, the jersey marks a record price for Kelce's items.

While Kelce is one of the most popular players in the NFL, one cannot deny the impact Swift's association has created.

Image credit: Screenshot of Goldin Auction's site (via TMZ Sports)

Ken Goldin, who owns Goldin Auctions, spoke to TMZ about the record and its possible reason. Of course, even Goldin couldn't deny the Taylor Swift effect on Kelce's life:

"This is an all-time record for a Travis Kelce game-used item. He has always been popular but the success of the Chiefs, as well as the publicity he's gotten around his relationship with Taylor Swift, has added to his popularity and awareness among collectors."

Taylor Swift has helped boost Travis Kelce's followers and KC businesses

Taylor Swift made her relationship with Kelce public in a recent interview with TIME. However, reports identified an increase in Kelce and the Chiefs' Instagram following since the rumors about the two first surfaced.

Expand Tweet

The data is from September, indicating that Kelce gained 15,000 followers on Instagram in a short while and 27,000 after the game on Sunday alone. Crossing three million on Instagram, it was a 276% increase back then.

Furthermore, this has even boosted the followers of the Chiefs.

In another report, Business Insider revealed how Swift's influence has helped even local businesses in Kansas City. A shop, Folmsbee, reflected on the impact:

"We've seen people kind of trying to copy her style and coming in and finding the best vintage sweatshirt that looks just like hers and wearing those to the games, which is fun."

This also holds true for Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast with brother Jason Kelce. Swifties continue to tune in to the show weekly, giving them the much-needed boost to keep their No. 1 spot.