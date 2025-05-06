Travis Kelce's ex-GF Kayla Nicole has 1-word reaction to Jalen Hurts and wife Bryonna's Met Gala 2025 outfit

Jalen Hurts and his wife, Bryonna “Bry” Riviera Burrows, made their first public appearance as newlyweds at the 2025 Met Gala. The couple attended the event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday.

GQ Sports shared an Instagram reel of the couple on Tuesday. The Eagles quarterback wore a black velvet suit decorated with gemstone embellishments, a white-collared shirt, black trousers, a black beret and a Tiffany & Co. brooch. Burrows wore a dark-toned, long-sleeved gown with a high neckline, a thigh-high slit and fringe cuffs. She kept her makeup minimal, highlighting the natural shape of her eyes and wearing light brown lipstick, finishing the look with silver dangling earrings.

Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, reshared the GQ reel on her Instagram Story, writing:

“Yes!”

Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole's reaction to Jalen Hurts and wife Bryonna's Met Gala 2025 outfit, (Credits: @iamkaylanicole Instagram)

Jalen Hurts confirmed his marriage to Burrows in an interview with Men’s Health in April, stating they’d officially tied the knot earlier in the year. The couple began dating during their time in Alabama. They share ties to historically Black Greek-letter organizations – Hurts with Omega Psi Phi and Burrows with Alpha Kappa Alpha.

In the Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX victory in February, the QB threw for 221 yards with two passing and one rushing touchdown.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce skip the 2025 Met Gala due to busy schedules

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were invited to the 2025 Met Gala but chose not to attend. According to TMZ, the couple skipped the event because of busy schedules. A report from Us Weekly also said they’ve been trying to keep their relationship more private, and that likely played a part in their decision.

Swift hasn’t been to the Met Gala since 2016 when she co-hosted the event and wore a custom Louis Vuitton dress. That was also the year she reportedly met actor Tom Hiddleston. This year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” focuses on honoring the history of Black dandyism. The accompanying dress code, “Tailored for You,” encouraged individualized takes on Black fashion traditions.

