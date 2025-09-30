  • home icon
  • Travis Kelce's ex-GF Kayla Nicole reacts to Bad Bunny being announced as 2026 Super Bowl halftime performer

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 30, 2025 16:23 GMT
Travis Kelce
Travis Kelce's ex-GF Kayla Nicole reacts to Bad Bunny being announced as 2026 Super Bowl halftime performer (image credits: getty)

Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, weighed in after Bad Bunny was announced as the 2026 Super Bowl halftime performer. The rapper made history as the first solo Spanish-language artist to headline it.

During halftime of the Cowboys-Packers Week 4 matchup, the NFL made the announcement.

Kayla reacted on her Instagram Story, expressing her approval. Reposting a picture of Bad Bunny, she used a smiling emoji face and a Puerto Rican flag.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @iamkaylanicole)
The rapper will perform at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Feb. 8.

His performance was announced after Taylor Swift, who is engaged to Kelce, reportedly backed out of talks with the NFL. She was in discussions to headline the show but wanted full rights to her performance video and better pay. The NFL declined.

The league picks halftime performers with help from Jay Z's company, Roc Nation, and Apple Music.

Swift has never performed at the Super Bowl halftime show partly because she has a deal with Coca-Cola. The show's sponsor used to be Pepsi.

Kayla Nicole dodges question about Taylor Swift’s engagement to her ex-BF Travis Kelce

Kayla Nicole dodged questions about her ex, Travis Kelce, and his relationship with Taylor Swift.

While attending a New York Fashion Week event on Sept. 11, she was asked about the couple’s engagement, which was announced on Aug. 26.

“Oh, no, no, no,” Kayla said.
She instead confirmed that she is single and shared what he looks for in a man.

"I love a very honest man," Kayla said. "A man of really great character. Someone who likes to have fun. Spontaneous, great relationship with their family, has really good girlfriends. The list is long!"
Kayla dated Kelce on and off from 2017 to 2022.

She previously faced backlash after she celebrated the Philadelphia Eagles’ win over the Kansas City Chiefs on her Instagram Stories.

Oindrila Chowdhury

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
