Travis Kelce's ex-GF Kayla Nicole sends message to Cardi B after pregnancy reveal with Stefon Diggs

Kayla Nicole is rooting for Cardi B to gel well with the wives and girlfriends of the New England Patriots' players. On Friday, two days after Cardi revealed she is pregnant with Stefon Diggs’ baby, Victoria Gibson, wife of Patriots running back Antonio Gibson, sent the rapper a fun video invite for a gameday tailgate meetup.
“Hey Cardi! Hey girl! We're really patriotic WAGs," Victoria said. "We're just being real awkward right now. Because, I mean, a lot of people are looking forward to meeting you. And Victoria's throwing a tailgate! I'm throwing a tailgate! I'm throwing a tailgate.”
She even joked:
“You can’t have the punch. I just thought about it. Congratulations!”
Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole responded with a special message for Cardi B in Victoria's comment section.
"LMAO, Go Cardi go!!!! Cardi B, Patriot WAG link uppppppppop," Kayla wrote.
Cardi B is expecting her fourth child and it is her first baby with Stefon Diggs.
Cardi announced the news on CBS Mornings on Wednesday. She said she’s excited, happy, and feeling strong. The baby is due before her February tour kicks off.
Cardi’s also dropping her second album “Am I the Drama?” in early 2026.
The rapper said she is balancing music, motherhood, and Diggs makes her feel safe and confident.
Stefon Diggs has also made his feelings known about fathering a child with Cardi B.
When reporters asked him, “Baby rumors true?”
“I won’t talk too much about my personal life… but I heard about it.”
Two nights later, Diggs surprised Cardi at her album release party with a massive bouquet of red Venus Le Fleur roses and A vase decorated with Cardi’s face.
Diggs also commented under Cardi’s Instagram post.
“100% team boy" and Proud of you for staying focused,” Diggs wrote.
Looking back, Cardi B and Stefon Diggs went Instagram official on June 1. She posted a photo carousel from their Memorial Day weekend yacht outing.
Cam Newton’s girlfriend Jasmin reacts as Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole trends over Chris Brown lap dance
On September 14, at Chris Brown’s concert at SoFi Stadium, the rapper pulled Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole on stage during his steamy song “Take You Down.”
She sat in a red lounge chair while Brown gave her a full-on lap dance. The clip of the dance has went viral since then.
On Tuesday, Kayla explained the act in an Instagram post. Cam Newton’s girlfriend Jasmin Brown dropped a comment, writing:
“Yes mammmmm.😍😍😍😍”
Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole dated on and off from 2017 to 2022.
