Travis Kelce's ex-GF Kayla Nicole sends message to Cardi B after pregnancy reveal with Stefon Diggs

Kayla Nicole is rooting for Cardi B to gel well with the wives and girlfriends of the New England Patriots' players. On Friday, two days after Cardi revealed she is pregnant with Stefon Diggs’ baby, Victoria Gibson, wife of Patriots running back Antonio Gibson, sent the rapper a fun video invite for a gameday tailgate meetup.

Ad

“Hey Cardi! Hey girl! We're really patriotic WAGs," Victoria said. "We're just being real awkward right now. Because, I mean, a lot of people are looking forward to meeting you. And Victoria's throwing a tailgate! I'm throwing a tailgate! I'm throwing a tailgate.”

She even joked:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“You can’t have the punch. I just thought about it. Congratulations!”

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole responded with a special message for Cardi B in Victoria's comment section.

"LMAO, Go Cardi go!!!! Cardi B, Patriot WAG link uppppppppop," Kayla wrote.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @yoyotor)

Cardi B is expecting her fourth child and it is her first baby with Stefon Diggs.

Ad

Cardi announced the news on CBS Mornings on Wednesday. She said she’s excited, happy, and feeling strong. The baby is due before her February tour kicks off.

Cardi’s also dropping her second album “Am I the Drama?” in early 2026.

The rapper said she is balancing music, motherhood, and Diggs makes her feel safe and confident.

Stefon Diggs has also made his feelings known about fathering a child with Cardi B.

Ad

When reporters asked him, “Baby rumors true?”

He smiled and replied:

“I won’t talk too much about my personal life… but I heard about it.”

Two nights later, Diggs surprised Cardi at her album release party with a massive bouquet of red Venus Le Fleur roses and A vase decorated with Cardi’s face.

Diggs also commented under Cardi’s Instagram post.

“100% team boy" and Proud of you for staying focused,” Diggs wrote.

Ad

Looking back, Cardi B and Stefon Diggs went Instagram official on June 1. She posted a photo carousel from their Memorial Day weekend yacht outing.

Cam Newton’s girlfriend Jasmin reacts as Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole trends over Chris Brown lap dance

On September 14, at Chris Brown’s concert at SoFi Stadium, the rapper pulled Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole on stage during his steamy song “Take You Down.”

Ad

She sat in a red lounge chair while Brown gave her a full-on lap dance. The clip of the dance has went viral since then.

On Tuesday, Kayla explained the act in an Instagram post. Cam Newton’s girlfriend Jasmin Brown dropped a comment, writing:

“Yes mammmmm.😍😍😍😍”

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole dated on and off from 2017 to 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oindrila Chowdhury Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.



Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.



She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.



Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.



When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.