Travis Kelce's ex-GF Kayla Nicole reveals why she's a fan of Chiefs TE's teammate DeAndre Hopkins

By Shivam Damohe
Modified Feb 04, 2025 13:46 GMT
Travis Kelce
Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole and Chiefs star DeAndre Hopkins | Image: Getty

Life's been pretty different for DeAndre Hopkins since a stunning mid-season trade to the Kansas City Chiefs. At the time, the Chiefs were in desperate need of a wide receiver, and adding someone of Hopkins' caliber was seen as a no-brainer for a team that is always expected to make a deep run in the playoffs.

This week, the Chiefs landed in New Orleans for their annual trip to the Super Bowl. Hopkins took a minute to send an inspirational message to young kids who have dreams of making it big.

"To all the kids out there living in small towns, in small houses, with single parents. To the kids who see violence, who see loss, who don’t get the resources they deserve, but who still have big dreams. Know that I was a kid in your exact shoes and this week I’m playing in the Super Bowl. Don’t give up, work hard, keep believing. Where you start doesn’t determine where you end up," Hopkins wrote on social media.
Hopkins' quote drew the attention of Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole.

Nicole, a sports journalist and an entrepreneur, had this to say about Hopkins' words:

"I'm a fan. He's got one of the most impactful and touching stories in the game."
Why Travis Kelce's ex-GF Kayla Nicole is a fan of DeAndre Hopkins

Inside Chiefs star DeAndre Hopkins' background

Hopkins has had a tough upbringing. When he was an infant, his father died, leaving his mother to raise him and his three siblings by herself. Hopkins has always made it a point to credit his mother and his faith for his success.

His mother was also a victim of an acid attack when the Chiefs star was 10 years old. In an interview with "The Pivot Podcast" last year, his mother Sabrina Greenlee recalled the incident.

"I instantly fall to my knees. I fall on my back and I'm out there with my skin, everything is coming off. In a matter of seconds, I go completely blind," she said.
"I guess he panics and he picks me up. He puts me in the car, he rushes me to a gas station and he leaves me there. ... He leaves me there to die... because he didn't call 911. He didn't get help. The cashier had to call 911," she added.

She later penned a memoir about her journey of "family, faith and forgiveness" titled, 'Grant Me Vision.'

