Travis Kelce's ex-GF Kayla Nicole turns heads in denim shorts, $1,045-worth boots at Chargers-Commanders game

Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, was at the LA Chargers-Washington Commanders game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. She posted behind-the-scenes photos on her Instagram Stories.

Kayla showed off her game day outfit in one picture. She wore a cropped top with a dark print, black high-cut denim shorts and taupe suede combat boots by Attico that cost $1,045. She completed the outfit with dark sunglasses and a slim belt.

Kayla did not attend the game alone. She also posed with Sports Illustrated model Gabriella Athena Halikas in another story.

Kayla thanked the Chargers and the NFL for the warm welcome in a separate story.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @iamkaylanicole)

LA started off strong with a 10-0 lead. However, Washington came back and scored 27 straight points to win the game.

Rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt had a strong performance with two touchdowns, while Jayden Daniels threw for 231 yards and a late score.

The Chargers hurt themselves with 10 penalties and three turnovers near the end zone. Keenan Allen hit a huge milestone with 1,000 career catches. Justin Herbert threw for 166 yards and a touchdown but also had a costly pick at the 1-yard line. Both teams now have a 3-2 record.

Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole reacts after Bad Bunny confirmed as 2026 Super Bowl halftime performer

Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, reacted on Tuesday to Bad Bunny's selection for the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show. She shared a photo of him on her Instagram story with a smiling emoji and a Puerto Rican flag.

The news was announced during halftime of the Cowboys-Packers Week 4 game. Bad Bunny made history as the first solo Spanish-language artist to headline the Super Bowl, which will be on Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in California.

Kelce and Kayla dated on and off from 2017 to 2022. They first got together after she messaged him on Instagram. Their relationship had ups and downs, and they broke up in May 2022. Travis is now engaged to Taylor Swift.

