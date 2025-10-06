Travis Kelce's ex-GF Kayla Nicole twerks with SI Swimsuit model Gabriella Athena at Chargers vs. Commanders Week 5 clash [WATCH]

Kayla Nicole, sports journalist and former girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was present at the LA Chargers versus Washington Commanders game on Sunday during Week 5 at SoFi Stadium. She was joined by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Gabriella Athena.

Before the game commenced, the two shared a fun moment for their joint Instagram story, dancing with the field in the background. In the video, they joked:

“@chargers if you need more cheerleaders let us know lmao.”

Meanwhile, another caption read:

“Hahaha just vibing ya know 😭😂”

@iamkaylanicole's IG story

Nicole and Kelce dated on and off from 2017 until their split in 2022. Kelce has since started dating pop icon Taylor Swift, whom he got engaged to in August.

How did the Chargers do against the Commanders in Week 5?

The LA Chargers lost 27-10 against the Washington Commanders. Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels returned from a knee injury and helped in the comeback win after a slow start. The Commanders trailed 10-0 late in the second quarter but then scored 27 points on the road to their victory.

Daniels went 15 of 26 for 231 yards and a touchdown. He was supported by running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who ran for two TDs.

Oct 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley (0) and linebacker Troy Dye (43) tackle Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) at SoFi Stadium. NFL: Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Imagn

The game turned its tide in the second quarter when Chargers receiver Quentin Johnston fumbled after a 19-yard catch, and Washington recovered. That turnover led to Croskey-Merritt’s first touchdown, cutting the Chargers’ lead.

Penalties and turnovers plagued the Chargers from thereon. They had 10 penalties for 85 yards and gave the ball away three times, all in Washington territory. Their offense stalled, and their defense gave up big plays, including a late touchdown pass from Daniels to Deebo Samuel.

Justin Herbert was sacked four times behind an injury-hit offensive line. He finished with 166 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception. He was also the Chargers’ leading rusher, with 60 yards on four scrambles, including a 41-yard run.

