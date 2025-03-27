Travis Kelce’s ex-GF Kayla Nicole wants George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk to give "Special Forces" a shot

Season 3 of Fox's "Special Forces" featured many celebrities, including Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole. Nicole has often spoken about her experience with TV series. She recently recommended 49ers stars George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk to give it a shot.

On Monday, on "Straight to Cam," Nicole talked about her "Special Forces" participation. When co-host Sydel Curry-Lee asked Nicole about which celebrity she would want to see in the next season of the show, the influencer said:

“I'm really good friends, do you guys know George and Claire Kittle? I love them so much. He has a lot of close ties with Navy Seals. He does a lot of work within that community, so I think he would do great on the show. I was telling him that at the NFL honors. And I think Juszczyk. I think they would be really, really great.”

Before recommending Kittle and Juszczyk to participate in the show, Nicole talked about her experience:

“Honestly, it’s the coolest thing that I’ve ever done. I’ve never really won anything in my life. I did pageants for like two years in college, didn’t win a thing. I’m so proud to have made it to the end. Never have I ever won anything else, so I’m just really hanging my hat on this, you know?”

Kayla Nicole clapped back at fans’ criticism and trolling

Kayla Nicole has often been a victim of massive social media trolling. Fans heavily trolled her when her ex-boyfriend Travis Kelce started dating Taylor Swift. Nicole clapped back at fans for their brutal comments and trolling on the "Straight to Cam" podcast.

"I also think people need to start doing psych evaluations before you can create a new Instagram account with a fake profile and a weird picture," Nicole said. "You should have to be psych evaluated!"

As an influencer, Nicole has always been under a constant spotlight. Before clapping back at trolls, Nicole opened up about her trick for dealing with criticism online. Nicole revealed that the best technique she has figured out to deal with trolling is “logging the f**k out” of social media.

