Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole makes surprising revelation on custody of dogs during their relationship

When Travis Kelce and his ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole were dating, the couple got themselves pet dogs - Chauncey and Rambo. However, following their controversial breakup, Nicole got custody of the furry animals from the Kansas City Chiefs star.

Ad

On Friday, Nicole released an episode of her "The Pre-Game" podcast featuring actress Nazanin Mandi as a guest. During one of the segments, Mandi confessed to sharing custody of her pet cats with her ex-husband. The confession led to Nicole opening up about her own pet-parent experience.

"I have dogs with the previous partner, and I got both the dogs and I got both the dogs' responsibility on me," Nicole said. "I had a dog bill the other day that was $2,000. And I love my kids, but how did ya'll come to that conclusion, because that's impressive."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Nicole's revelation on getting custody of pets from Travis Kelce came almost a week after she went viral for her one-word reaction to Jalen Hurts and his wife Bryonna's Met Gala outfit.

Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole complained about being called 'somebody's ex'

Kayla Nicole made an appearance on the "Second Wind" podcast last week and complained about getting referred to as Travis Kelce's ex by the media. Nicole expressed frustration and confessed to taking measures like dating "someone else publicly" in order to resolve these complaints herself.

Ad

"I don't know if that means I have to date someone else publicly," she said. "Eventually, they're gonna have to just let it go. They're gonna have to; until then, I'm gonna ride this off into the sunset. Yeah, I can't control it. That's the thing too. It's like releasing control of people that I have no control over."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While it hasn't been clear if Kayla Nicole is dating someone currently, she was previously asked about the possibility of dating an athlete, following her overexposed breakup with Travis Kelce.

While Nicole hadn't rejected the idea of not dating an athlete, she did highlight the underrated struggles that come with it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.