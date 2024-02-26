Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole awestruck over Olivia Culpo's Dolce and Gabbana photoshoot

Kayla Nicole, who once dated Travis Kelce, has made a spot for herself on social media. This week, Nicole was awestruck by Olivia Culpo's new suited look at Milan Fashion Week. Culpo was posing for Dolce and Gabbana, earning multiple praises.

Nicole, along with Culpo's fiance, Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle's wife, Claire, applauded the look in the comments section on Instagram.

Kayla Nicole, Christian McCaffrey, and others hype Olivia Culpo's Milan Fashion Week look for Dolce and Gabbana

Keeping her comment short and sweet, Nicole wrote:

"Goodness."

Apart from Culpo's video, Kayla has previously commented on Jason Kelce's wife Kylie's TikTok video.

Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole comments on Kylie Kelce's TikTok vide

Nicole is also close to Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany. She attended the premiere of Netflix's 'Quarterback,' posing with the NFL couple on the red carpet.

Kayla Nicole publically unfollowed them on Instagram after Travis Kelce began dating Taylor Swift.

In an interview with PEOPLE last year, she spoke about unfollowing Brittany.

"I do think it's important to publicly address this because I did publicly unfollow people," she said. "The reality is I know these people in real life. And so, in real life, I've communicated to these people why I've had to publicly make the decisions that I made."

Kayla Nicole is focusing on her mental peace after breakup with Travis Kelce

Even though Nicole and Travis Kelce broke up months ago, fans have been constantly monitoring Nicole's social media activity.

Nicole addressed the situation previously. Speaking to PEOPLE, Nicole said she wanted to move forward and focus on herself.

"I have to move forward and everyone has to respect that. And hopefully when they respect that, that means that they're no longer inserting me into things that do not involve me."

Despite their public breakup, neither Travis Kelce nor Kayla Nicole have said anything untoward about their relationship.