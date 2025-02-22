  • home icon
Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole drops 5-word take on Simone Biles' honeymoon beach look

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified Feb 22, 2025 15:13 GMT
Travis Kelce&rsquo;s ex Kayla Nicole drops 5-word take on Simone Biles&rsquo; honeymoon beach look
Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole drops 5-word take on Simone Biles’ honeymoon beach look

Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens' wife Simone Biles is turning heads on her honeymoon. So much that Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend could not resist chiming in.

The Olympic gymnast, who married Owens in 2023, shared pictures from their honeymoon in South Africa. One photo, where she wore a leopard-print swimsuit, got a lot of attention, including a fun comment from Kayla.

In the picture, Biles stands at the edge of a pool with a beautiful view of nature behind her. She captioned it “Copycat."

To which, Kayla hyped up Biles in the comment section and wrote:

“I KNOW THAT’S RIGHT! Meeooow 😆🐆🔥."
Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole drops 5-word take on Simone Biles' honeymoon beach look (Source: Via IG/ @SimoneBiles)
Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole drops 5-word take on Simone Biles’ honeymoon beach look (Source: Via IG/ @SimoneBiles)

Biles’ husband, Jonathan Owens, also commented, calling her “My queen” to show his love. 49ers star Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin Juszczyk also liked the picture.

Simone Biles' off-beat honeymoon with Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are exploring South Africa and enjoying the wildlife. From thrilling safaris to meeting wild animals up close, their trip is full of adventure.

One of the most surprising moments happened during a safari when Biles came face-to-face with a lion. She later joked that she almost s--- herself because it was so scary.

Simone Biles' close encounter with a lion on safari. (Via Instagram/ @simonebiles)
Simone Biles' close encounter with a lion on safari. (Via Instagram/ @simonebiles)

Biles also shared a sweet moment from their trip—feeding an elephant at a nature reserve. She posted photos with the caption:

“Consider this my postcard from South Africa.”
Along with adventure, the couple has also enjoyed couples massages and romantic dinners.

Jonathan and Simone met on the dating app Raya in 2020. Simone sent the first message, and they quickly connected. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they spent a lot of time together, which helped their relationship grow. They visited each other often and bonded over their love for dogs.

On February 14, 2022, Owens proposed to Biles with a beautiful oval-shaped ring. A year later in April, the duo had a small courthouse wedding in Houston, Texas.

In May 2023, Simone and Jonathan celebrated with a bigger wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, surrounded by family and friends.

Edited by Krutik Jain
हिन्दी