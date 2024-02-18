Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole raises questions on Jaylen Brown's wild Kai Cenat selfie dunk at 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend

Jaylen Brown was the center of discussion during the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend. The Boston Celtics star became the first All-Star to participate in the Slam Dunk contest since 2017.

Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole, a basketball fan spotted who attends NBA games, was quick to react. She took it to her Instagram stories to raise questions over Jaylen Brown's ridiculous dunk attempt over YouTuber Kai Cenat:

"?????..... I have quesstions"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kayla Nicole raises questions on Jaylen Brown's dunk

Jaylen Brown joined the Miami Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr., New York Knicks’ Jacob Toppin and NBA G-League player and defending Slam Dunk contest champion Mac McClung showcasing their talents.

While Brown's overall performance was average, one particular dunk of his caught the attention of many. During the elimination round, Celtics star Jayson Tatum threw a lob to Jaylen Brown to dunk over Kai Cenat. The YouTuber was sitting on a chair in front of the rim, taking a selfie and Brown jumped over the YouTuber to finish the dunk.

Fans were visibly upset with the Celtics star jumping over 5'3" Kai Cenat who was sitting on a chair.

Expand Tweet

Travis Kelce left heartbroken and Kayla Nicole sounds off on gun violence amid KC Chiefs parade shooting

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs were on a could-nine after winning back-to-back Super Bowls. But during their victory parade, it all came down crashing.

A shooting incident at the Union Station during the parade shocked the Chiefs players and the entire NFL world. Travis Kelce felt the pain from the atrocity that left 22 injured and took one life away. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to pen an emotional note:

"I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me."

Expand Tweet

Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole knows the Kansas City community very well. She sent prayers to the victims of the affected family and sounded off on the "overwhelming amount" of gun violence in the United States.

Nicole posted on X:

"Sending my love and prayers to the KC community and all those affected by the senseless shooting today.

"Y’all are forever in my heart. ♥️

"I hope we never ever become desensitized by the overwhelming amount of gun violence in this country. Enough is enough."

Expand Tweet

CNN reported that Travis Kelce's Eighty-Seven and Running Foundation donated $100,000 to the injured victims of the Super Bowl parade. The Chiefs star's foundation made two donations of $50,000 on a GoFundMe page to support the financial needs of two injured sisters of the Reyes family.