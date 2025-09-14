Travis Kelce's friend takes subtle jab at Taylor Swift revealing reason behind not getting invited to Chiefs TE's wedding with 14x Grammy winner

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's nuptials have been a topic of conversation since the couple announced their engagement in August. One of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's friends feels that he may be left off the guest list to the wedding. On Friday's episode of the &quot;Pardon My Take&quot; podcast, comedian Andrew Santino, was a guest on the show. He was asked if he would be invited to Kelce and Swift's wedding and responded with a slight jab at the Grammy winner. “I doubt it. I mean, I highly doubt it, dude. You know she’s controlling that guest list. I’m not on that list… Dude, Trav is my boy. I love him to death.”- (TS: 1:46) Andrew Santino said on the &quot;Pardon My Take&quot; podcast Andrew Santino continued by saying that he believes if any of Travis Kelce's friends are invited, it will likely be his childhood friends. Santino said he and Kelce haven't known each other as long as his other friends and that could cause him to be cut from the list. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have kept any wedding plans they may have mum sine announcing their engagement on Instagram. Travis Kelce hinted at proposal while golfing with friends Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had apparently been planning his proposal to Taylor Swift for months. While appearing on the &quot;Pardon My Take&quot; podcast, Andrew Santino said Kelce told him of his plans to propose back in the spring. He said that they were golfing with friends and he said that he was planning to propose but, didn't give any details. He said that he didn't ask any further questions as he didn't want to 'pry'.“Him and I spoke when I had last saw him and he said he wanted to do it when we had golfed together in April or May and he said he was doing it. But he didn’t say when. I don’t pry.”- Andrew Santino said The Grammy winner and Kansas City Chiefs tight end announced their engagement on August 26th in a joint point on Instagram. According to the Super Bowl winner's dad, Ed, the proposal had taken place two weeks prior in the backyard of his home in Kansas City.