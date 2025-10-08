Travis Kelce's mom Donna fills in for Taylor Swift’s absence during Chiefs vs Jaguars with special tribute to popstar

Taylor Swift may not have been at Monday night's game cheering for Travis Kelce but his mother Donna was in attendance. Donna Kelce was seen by fans at the stadium ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs' &quot;Monday Night Football&quot; showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Donna Kelce not only attended the game at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, she also had a nod to Taylor Swift with her gameday look. She wore a Chiefs' Travis Kelce jersey but then paired it with a hat that featured a sketch of the Grammy winner's face. The hat was also customized with different lyrics and phrases related to the singer. Donna also wore a pin that said &quot;Karma is a guy on the Chiefs&quot; another nod to her son and future daughter-in-law. Taylor Swift was in New York City on Monday night, doing promotional appearances for her new album &quot;The Life of a Showgirl.&quot; Just hours before kickoff she recorded an appearance on &quot;The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon&quot;.Donna Kelce's one-of-a-kind gameday outfit wasn't enough for the Kansas City Chiefs to secure the win and dropped to 2-3 season after the 31-28 loss. The Chiefs tight end did have seven catches for a total of 61 yards and one touchdown. Travis Kelce's mom, Donna, attended a Taylor Swift album release partyTravis Kelce and Taylor Swift had a lot to celebrate this past weekend. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end celebrated his 36th birthday on Sunday just two days after Swift's newest album debut. Donna Kelce made sure she celebrated both occasions over the weekend.A photo of Donna and Travis Kelce along with her brother Don and his wife Joan was shared on a fan account. Donna and her brother and sister-in-law attended a &quot;The Life of a Showgirl&quot; album release party at Tinsel Town in Jacksonville. Afterwards they stopped at the Kansas City Chiefs team hotel to celebrate the tight end's birthday. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThey all had orange fans and teal boas to represent the color scheme of &quot;The Life of a Showgirl.&quot; The Chiefs tight end also had an orange hat representing the new album.