Travis Kelce’s mom Donna picks Taylor Swift-inspired “The Life of a Showgirl” outfit for night out at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights (Pics)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, showed off a fun Taylor Swift-inspired outfit during her visit to Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights. She shared photos on Instagram on Thursday.“Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights doesn’t disappoint…” Donna wrote.Her look was a nod to Swift’s viral album, &quot;The Life of a Showgirl,&quot; with themed shorts and a matching printed cap. Donna posed near the haunted Gringotts Bank set and smiled with friends in front of the event’s spooky backdrop.In one photo, she wore a black shirt and struck a playful pose with her hands partly covering her face.Source: (Via Instagram/ @donnakelce)&quot;The Life of a Showgirl&quot; was released on Oct. 3, with the raunchy song “Wood” dedicated to Travis. The lyrics included playful and cheeky metaphors.“Redwood tree, it ain’t hard to see / His love was the key that opened my thighs,” Swift sang.Donna went to Universal Studios just days after she and the pop star cheered for Travis during the Chiefs-Lions game on Sunday. They watched the game from a VIP suite at Arrowhead Stadium with Travis’ dad, Ed, and kelce-s-fiancee-caitlin-clark-chiefs-lions-snf&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener noreferrer&quot; data-is-sponsored=&quot;false&quot;&gt;WNBA star Caitlin Clark. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSwift wore a black Chiefs jersey, gold jewelry and had her hair up in a high ponytail.Travis Kelce faces “pressure” from mom Donna Kelce to start a family with Taylor SwiftJason Kelce shared on Sept. 22 that their mom, Donna Kelce, has been pushing Travis to start a family with Taylor Swift now that they’re engaged.While chatting with former Dallas Cowboys star Deion Sanders, Jason joked that Donna always favored Travis a little more. The Chiefs tight end laughed and said that Jason is now her favorite because he already has kids with his wife, Kylie Kelce.Jason agreed with Travis and admitted that Donna made comments about wanting Travis to have kids soon.&quot;That's true. She has put some pressure on him,&quot; Jason said, via the &quot;New Heights&quot; podcast.Sanders followed-up and teased Travis.“What are you waiting on, Dad?” Sanders said.Travis and Swift announced their engagement on Aug. 26.